Kayla Harrison reacts to PFL taking shots at her since UFC move: “I could say a lot…”
UFC bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison responded to the PFL’s promotion of her lone career defeat to market one of their biggest stars.
Harrison defeated Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision at UFC 307 last Saturday in Salt Lake City. After defeating Vieira and remaining unbeaten in her UFC tenure, Harrison is likely next in line for the bantamweight title shot.
A clash between Julianna Peña and Harrison is likely next unless Amanda Nunes opts to end her retirement in the coming months.
During UFC 307 fight week, the PFL appeared to take a shot at Harrison in favor of Larissa Pacheco, who faces Cris Cyborg on October 19th. The PFL highlighted Pacheco’s win over Harrison in the 2022 PFL Championship to build up her name value.
Many saw this as disrespectful to Harrison, just hours before arguably the biggest fight of her MMA career.
Kayla Harrison reacts to PFL’s widely-discussed promo
In a recent interview with MMA Fighting‘s Damon Martin, Harrison responded to the PFL’s questionable promo.
“I just don’t have much to say. I operate from a place of gratitude and I grew up in that organization, I was able to financially provide for my family, with financial abundance. Grew so much there and I’m grateful for what I believe we helped build over there, I felt like I was a big part of that and take pride in that,” Harrison said. “I don’t have time for that negativity or those digs…I don’t care. I’m staying in my lane, doing my thing, chasing my dreams, and if anyone has a problem with that they can go f*** themselves…
“You want to talk s*** about me losing a fight? Go ahead…those choices speak for themselves. I’m not going to go low, not going to talk s*** or say a bunch of stuff that I could say. Air a bunch… not going to do that, because there’s no point and that’s not who I am as a person.”
Harrison captured two PFL championships at lightweight during her league tenure. She tested free agency after a win over Aspen Ladd last November.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Kayla Harrison Professional Fighters League (PFL) UFC