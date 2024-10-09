Kayla Harrison reacts to PFL taking shots at her since UFC move: “I could say a lot…”

By Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison responded to the PFL’s promotion of her lone career defeat to market one of their biggest stars.

Kayla Harrison

Harrison defeated Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision at UFC 307 last Saturday in Salt Lake City. After defeating Vieira and remaining unbeaten in her UFC tenure, Harrison is likely next in line for the bantamweight title shot.

A clash between Julianna Peña and Harrison is likely next unless Amanda Nunes opts to end her retirement in the coming months.

During UFC 307 fight week, the PFL appeared to take a shot at Harrison in favor of Larissa Pacheco, who faces Cris Cyborg on October 19th. The PFL highlighted Pacheco’s win over Harrison in the 2022 PFL Championship to build up her name value.

Many saw this as disrespectful to Harrison, just hours before arguably the biggest fight of her MMA career.

Kayla Harrison reacts to PFL’s widely-discussed promo

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting‘s Damon Martin, Harrison responded to the PFL’s questionable promo.

“I just don’t have much to say. I operate from a place of gratitude and I grew up in that organization, I was able to financially provide for my family, with financial abundance. Grew so much there and I’m grateful for what I believe we helped build over there, I felt like I was a big part of that and take pride in that,” Harrison said. “I don’t have time for that negativity or those digs…I don’t care. I’m staying in my lane, doing my thing, chasing my dreams, and if anyone has a problem with that they can go f*** themselves…

“You want to talk s*** about me losing a fight? Go ahead…those choices speak for themselves. I’m not going to go low, not going to talk s*** or say a bunch of stuff that I could say. Air a bunch… not going to do that, because there’s no point and that’s not who I am as a person.”

Harrison captured two PFL championships at lightweight during her league tenure. She tested free agency after a win over Aspen Ladd last November.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Kayla Harrison Professional Fighters League (PFL) UFC

Related

Cory Sandhagen

Cory Sandhagen tells Sean O'Malley to "quit acting like a troll" and agree to fight him

Cole Shelton - October 8, 2024
Jon Jones, Gable Steveson
UFC

WATCH | Jon Jones trains with former Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson

Josh Evanoff - October 8, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is now training with Gable Steveson.

Jon Jones, Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev offers himself as surprise backup fighter for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: "I will beat him"

Josh Evanoff - October 8, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev is interested in facing Jon Jones.

Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland brutally slams Khamzat Chimaev for ties to "terrorist dictators": "You are not compatible with America"

Josh Evanoff - October 8, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland isn’t a fan of Khamzat Chimaev.

Khalil Rountree Jr., Jamahal Hill
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Jr. targets "Inevitable" Jamahal Hill rebooking after UFC 307 defeat

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2024

UFC light heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree Jr. isn’t planning on taking an extensive absence after falling short of gold last weekend against Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira fuels future heavyweight move in chilling social media post: "One of my favorite moments"

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2024
Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena, UFC 307
UFC

Raquel Pennington calls for an immediate rematch with Julianna Pena after UFC 307: "I do not feel I lost that fight"

Cole Shelton - October 8, 2024

Raquel Pennington is hoping to get an immediate rematch against Julianna Pena after UFC 307.

Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria warns Islam Makhachev ahead of possible LW move: "Let's settle it like adults!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2024

Tensions are boiling between UFC champions Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev ahead of Topuria’s first featherweight title defense.

UFC

"Big" John McCarthy scolds UFC 307 referee: "You absolutely just sh*t the bed"

Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2024

“Big” John McCarthy has gone off on one controversial referee who was on duty for UFC 307.

Alex Pereira weigh-in
Alex Pereira

Former UFC veteran puts Alex Pereira above Islam Makhachev on pound-for-pound list

Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2024

Alex Pereira should be regarded as the number one pound-for-pound fighter, says one ex-UFC veteran.