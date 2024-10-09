Kayla Harrison reacts to PFL taking shots at her since UFC move: “I could say a lot…”

UFC bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison responded to the PFL’s promotion of her lone career defeat to market one of their biggest stars.

Harrison defeated Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision at UFC 307 last Saturday in Salt Lake City. After defeating Vieira and remaining unbeaten in her UFC tenure, Harrison is likely next in line for the bantamweight title shot.

A clash between Julianna Peña and Harrison is likely next unless Amanda Nunes opts to end her retirement in the coming months.

During UFC 307 fight week, the PFL appeared to take a shot at Harrison in favor of Larissa Pacheco, who faces Cris Cyborg on October 19th. The PFL highlighted Pacheco’s win over Harrison in the 2022 PFL Championship to build up her name value.

Many saw this as disrespectful to Harrison, just hours before arguably the biggest fight of her MMA career.