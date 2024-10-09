Conor McGregor tabs Alex Pereira as the UFC’s Pound-for-Pound No. 1 fighter

UFC CEO Dana White might not be happy with Conor McGregor’s pick for who deserves the top pound-for-pound ranking.

McGregor was supposed to make his long-awaited UFC comeback at UFC 303 in June, before withdrawing due to a toe injury. As of this writing, his return remains indefinitely postponed, although he’s targeting a 2025 fight.

In the meantime, McGregor is keeping a close eye on some of the UFC’s biggest names, including Alex Pereira. After finishing Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307, Pereira continues to rise in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings and is approaching the GOAT conversation.

White hasn’t made it a secret that he believes UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones deserves to be the pound-for-pound king. But McGregor respectfully disagrees with his longtime business partner.