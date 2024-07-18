Paddy Pimblett interested in boxing Jake Paul after fighting out contract at UFC 304: “It’s all about money”

Paddy Pimblett will be fighting out his contract at UFC 304 and he has his eyes set on Jake Paul.

Pimblett revealed that he’s fighting out his deal and has said he is open to testing free agency as he wants to be paid as much as possible. Now, ahead of his fight at UFC 304, Pimblett says he would be interested in going to boxing to face Jake Paul as he knows it would result in plenty of money for him.

“If Jake Paul sends a contract over for a couple of million dollars, lad, and wants to fight me, let’s do it… We’re prize fighters at the end of the day. That’s what people forget. We’re prize fighters, we do this to get paid. It’s all about money,” Pimblett said to BestOnlinePokerSites.

Although Paddy Pimblett would be interested in boxing Jake Paul, there is a serious size difference between the two, so it seems unlikely the fight would happen. As well, Pimblett is focused on his bout against Bobby Green and one would think it is more likely that he will re-sign with the UFC.

As for Jake Paul, he’s set to return to the ring on Saturday against Mike Perry, which was surprising to Paddy Pimblett, as he didn’t think the YouTuber would fight someone like Perry.

“Give Jake Paul his dues for that one. I didn’t think he’d fight someone like Mike Perry. He’s fought a load of f*****g crabs, fought a load of f*****g clowns. He fought Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley when they were both over 40, and Anderson’s a Thai boxer and Woodley’s a wrestler. But, Mike Perry is a boxer, he’s a striker, he’s got hands. So I’ll be honest, Jake Paul has gained a little bit of respect from me for that. I didn’t think he’d fighting someone as good as Mike Perry, so it would be good to see how he does. It will be interesting to see how he does,” Pimblett concluded.

Paul is the betting favorite to defeat Perry on Saturday night.