Dana White calls Donald Trump ‘the most resilient human being’ he’s ever met

By Zain Bando - September 1, 2024

Dana White’s relationship with the former U.S. President is more than just politics.

Dana White Donald Trump

At heart, the UFC CEO and Trump go back over twenty years.

Trump was the first mainstream celebrity to give Dana White and the UFC a chance at getting in front of a mass audience.

The UFC held its first few Zuffa events at the then-Trump Taj Mahal, according to Trump’s vision and belief that the UFC and MMA could become successful.

Dana White dives deep into relationship with Donald Trump

In a recent interview with former UFC broadcaster and current Fox News personality Brian Kilmeade, Dana White said that everything that Trump has gone through, politically and non-politically, is a testament to him as a person and personal friend.

“He showed up for the first fight and stayed till the last fight for both events,” White said. “He’s a guy who would reach out to me my entire career when good things happen and say, ‘Hey, congratulations. I always knew you were going to do it.'”

He noticed Trump’s true character in July when he was nearly assassinated during a Pennsylvania rally ahead of the Republican National Convention.

White took to Instagram shortly after the incident to commend Trump for how he handled himself afterward.

RELATED: Jon Jones praises Dana White after UFC President defends Stipe Miocic fight: “Real recognize real”

White said Trump’s courage should not be underestimated regardless of age difference or political division.

“Number one, White said when discussing where Trump ranks as the greatest fighter ever. “You take any of the greatest fighters of all-time, Trump is No. 1. The most resilient human being that I’ve ever met in my life.”

White went on to explain that Trump, 78, could be doing a million other things but is running for president because he loves the United States.

It’s safe to assume that White and Trump will remain close friends regardless of the election’s outcome.

For now, only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on Dana White’s comments?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Donald Trump UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo shares bold prediction for Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvilli at UFC 306: "He’s going to beat him"

Chris Taylor - August 31, 2024
Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC
UFC

Dan Hooker not willing to "sell my title shot again" after re-entering top five of UFC lightweight rankings

Chris Taylor - August 31, 2024

Dan Hooker is planning on taking a more measured approach now that he has re-entered the top five of the UFC lightweight rankings.

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria warns Alexander Volkanovski against accepting backup role at UFC 308: "He wants to get knocked out every year"

Chris Taylor - August 31, 2024

Ilia Topuria has cautioned Alexander Volkanovski against accepting a backup role for upcoming title fight at UFC 308.

Belal Muhammad, Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Belal Muhammad claps back at Shavkat Rakhmonov over recent comments, pitches a No. 1 contender fight

Curtis Calhoun - August 30, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad didn’t take long to respond to Shavkat Rakhmonov’s remarks about an alleged title fight offer for UFC 307.

Jake Paul, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jake Paul believes Jon Jones should demand $25 million to fight Tom Aspinall: "Jon Jones doesn't dodge anyone"

Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2024

Jake Paul has some advice for UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones on navigating negotiations with Tom Aspinall.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC, UFC 296, Results

Shavkat Rakhmonov reveals Belal Muhammad rejected short-notice UFC 307 fight: "He wasn't ready"

Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2024
Jon Jones Dana White
Jon Jones

Jon Jones praises Dana White after UFC President defends Stipe Miocic fight: "Real recognize real"

Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has a lot of respect for his boss Dana White.

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler details mental dilemma surrounding Conor McGregor fight: "Inner voice doesn't think I deserve this"

Curtis Calhoun - August 30, 2024

The impact on Michael Chandler’s long wait for Conor McGregor has impacted the UFC star more than most realize.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland pokes fun at Jon Jones and Bryce Mitchell: "We are all equals ... but"

Fernando Quiles - August 30, 2024

Sean Strickland is back to usual social media antics, this time at the expense of UFC Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones, and 145-pound contender Bryce Mitchell.

Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC Vegas 83, UFC
UFC

Khalil Rountree granted clearance from NSAC to challenge Alex Pereira at UFC 307

Fernando Quiles - August 30, 2024

Khalil Rountree has gained clearance to challenge Alex Pereira for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.