Dana White calls Donald Trump ‘the most resilient human being’ he’s ever met

Dana White dives deep into relationship with Donald Trump

In a recent interview with former UFC broadcaster and current Fox News personality Brian Kilmeade, Dana White said that everything that Trump has gone through, politically and non-politically, is a testament to him as a person and personal friend.

“He showed up for the first fight and stayed till the last fight for both events,” White said. “He’s a guy who would reach out to me my entire career when good things happen and say, ‘Hey, congratulations. I always knew you were going to do it.'”

He noticed Trump’s true character in July when he was nearly assassinated during a Pennsylvania rally ahead of the Republican National Convention.

White took to Instagram shortly after the incident to commend Trump for how he handled himself afterward.

White said Trump’s courage should not be underestimated regardless of age difference or political division.

“Number one, White said when discussing where Trump ranks as the greatest fighter ever. “You take any of the greatest fighters of all-time, Trump is No. 1. The most resilient human being that I’ve ever met in my life.”

White went on to explain that Trump, 78, could be doing a million other things but is running for president because he loves the United States.

It’s safe to assume that White and Trump will remain close friends regardless of the election’s outcome.

For now, only time will tell.

