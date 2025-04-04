UFC featherweight contender reveals new nickname inspired by popular British film series

By BJ Penn Staff - April 4, 2025

Rising UFC featherweight contender Nathaniel Wood has finally revealed his new nickname.

Nathaniel Woods, UFC, Kingsman, Taron Egerton, MMA

England’s Wood, 31, has been a part of the UFC roster since 2018. The former Cage Warriors champ began his time in the Octagon as a bantamweight, but is now an impressive 5-1 as a featherweight, and is closing in on the Top-15 as a result.

For the duration of his MMA career to date, Wood has fought with the nickname “The Prospect.” However, after his last win, a decision defeat of Morgan Charrière in London, he announced plans to his nickname.

It made sense, given that he is clearly no longer a prospect, but a legitimate contender. However, it was unclear what he had planned for his new nickname.

On April 4, Wood finally revealed his new nickname, and it’s one that fans of the hit film Kingsman film series will appreciate.

Henceforth, Wood will be known as “The Last Kingsman.”

UFC fans can be pretty critical, but the early reactions suggest Wood made the right choice for his new nickname.

“Okay that’s an incredible choice,” one UFC fan wrote.

“This is unbelievably cold,” another wrote.

“A bit of a mouthful but very awesome,” a third fan said.

UFC contender Nathaniel Woods is now “The Last Kingsman”

For those who don’t know, Kingsman is a British franchise that includes films, comic books, games, and more. The film series stars actors like Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong and Ralph Fiennes. It is known for its entertaining action sequences.

You can check out a famous scene from the first film in the series below:

Nathaniel Wood doesn’t currently have a fight booked, having beaten Charrière earlier this month. However, there’s little question the British star is ready for a fight with a ranked foe. Beyond that, it remains to be seen how far he can get in the crowded featherweight division.

Interestingly, he’s not the only fighter to drop a new nickname of late. His former opponent (and reigning featherweight king) Ilia Topuria recently changed his ring name too. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

