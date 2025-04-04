UFC featherweight contender reveals new nickname inspired by popular British film series

Rising UFC featherweight contender Nathaniel Wood has finally revealed his new nickname.

England’s Wood, 31, has been a part of the UFC roster since 2018. The former Cage Warriors champ began his time in the Octagon as a bantamweight, but is now an impressive 5-1 as a featherweight, and is closing in on the Top-15 as a result.

For the duration of his MMA career to date, Wood has fought with the nickname “The Prospect.” However, after his last win, a decision defeat of Morgan Charrière in London, he announced plans to his nickname.

It made sense, given that he is clearly no longer a prospect, but a legitimate contender. However, it was unclear what he had planned for his new nickname.

On April 4, Wood finally revealed his new nickname, and it’s one that fans of the hit film Kingsman film series will appreciate.

Henceforth, Wood will be known as “The Last Kingsman.”

16 years in this game, The Prospect served me well. Time for a new chapter for the last few years of my career. 👔 👊🏼 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🎥 @sempeydigital amazing as always pic.twitter.com/Z4kubhMni8 — Nathaniel Wood (@TheProspectMMA) April 4, 2025

UFC fans can be pretty critical, but the early reactions suggest Wood made the right choice for his new nickname.

“Okay that’s an incredible choice,” one UFC fan wrote.

“This is unbelievably cold,” another wrote.

“A bit of a mouthful but very awesome,” a third fan said.