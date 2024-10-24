VIDEO | Dana White shockingly signs 9-0 fighter who asked for a contract at UFC 308 press conference

It appears that Dana White was in a generous mood at today’s UFC 308 press conference.

This Saturday night in Abu Dhabi, the UFC will put on one of their last pay-per-view cards of the year. For what it’s worth, the card is an excellent one. In the main event, featherweight champion Ilia Topuria will look to make his first title defense against Max Holloway. ‘Blessed’ earned the title opportunity with a knockout win over Justin Gaethje in April.

In the co-main event, longtime contender Robert Whittaker will meet the rising Khamzat Chimaev. Both men are riding a wave of momentum heading into the contest, and hope to face the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 next year. Earlier today, all four men were on stage for the UFC 308 presser alongside Dana White.

There, the promoter was asked an interesting fan question. Midway through the press conference, a man came to the microphone and asked Dana White for a UFC contract. While the boss was taken aback at first, he seemed open to the idea. After finding out that the unknown fighter was 9-0, White signed him on the spot.

RELATED: MAX HOLLOWAY OPENS UP ON CTE CONCERNS AHEAD OF UFC 308 RETURN: “I DON’T WANT TO BE A VEGETABLE WHEN I’M OLDER”

Dana, I don’t have question. I come here for fight in short notice. I never. I had manager never. I did all by myself. Please give me chance, Dana. I want to fight in UFC. Please give me. I’m ready.pic.twitter.com/AWjRFRbwZ8 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) October 24, 2024



Dana White signs unknown undefeated fighter at UFC 308 press conference

The moment quickly went viral on social media. In a subsequent interview with TMZ Sports, Dana White opened up on the moment, and the signing. According to the UFC President, the fighter will compete on his ‘Looking For A Fight’ television show in South Korea later this year. If the undefeated prospect impresses there, he will be signed.

“I’m actually flying to Korea for a ‘Dana White: Looking For A Fight’ on YouTube.” The promoter stated to TMZ Sports, opening up on the moment. “The Korean Zombie is putting together a [regional] show. He started his own promotion there. December 14th, I’m going to have [Korean Zombie] put that kid on the card and we’re going to find out what he’s got. If he wins that night, I’ll sign him.”

In the interview, fans also learned that the fighter’s name is Dorobshokh Nabotov. The lightweight actually holds a 7-0 undefeated record according to Tapology, not 9-0. He’s coming off a majority decision victory over Murad Bilarov last November at AMC Fights 122.

What do you make of this UFC news? Do you agree with Dana White’s decision to sign the unknown fighter?