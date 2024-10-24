VIDEO | Dana White shockingly signs 9-0 fighter who asked for a contract at UFC 308 press conference

By Josh Evanoff - October 24, 2024

It appears that Dana White was in a generous mood at today’s UFC 308 press conference.

Dana White, UFC 303

This Saturday night in Abu Dhabi, the UFC will put on one of their last pay-per-view cards of the year. For what it’s worth, the card is an excellent one. In the main event, featherweight champion Ilia Topuria will look to make his first title defense against Max Holloway. ‘Blessed’ earned the title opportunity with a knockout win over Justin Gaethje in April.

In the co-main event, longtime contender Robert Whittaker will meet the rising Khamzat Chimaev. Both men are riding a wave of momentum heading into the contest, and hope to face the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 next year. Earlier today, all four men were on stage for the UFC 308 presser alongside Dana White.

There, the promoter was asked an interesting fan question. Midway through the press conference, a man came to the microphone and asked Dana White for a UFC contract. While the boss was taken aback at first, he seemed open to the idea. After finding out that the unknown fighter was 9-0, White signed him on the spot.

RELATED: MAX HOLLOWAY OPENS UP ON CTE CONCERNS AHEAD OF UFC 308 RETURN: “I DON’T WANT TO BE A VEGETABLE WHEN I’M OLDER”


Dana White signs unknown undefeated fighter at UFC 308 press conference

The moment quickly went viral on social media. In a subsequent interview with TMZ Sports, Dana White opened up on the moment, and the signing. According to the UFC President, the fighter will compete on his ‘Looking For A Fight’ television show in South Korea later this year. If the undefeated prospect impresses there, he will be signed.

“I’m actually flying to Korea for a ‘Dana White: Looking For A Fight’ on YouTube.” The promoter stated to TMZ Sports, opening up on the moment. “The Korean Zombie is putting together a [regional] show. He started his own promotion there. December 14th, I’m going to have [Korean Zombie] put that kid on the card and we’re going to find out what he’s got. If he wins that night, I’ll sign him.”

In the interview, fans also learned that the fighter’s name is Dorobshokh Nabotov. The lightweight actually holds a 7-0 undefeated record according to Tapology, not 9-0. He’s coming off a majority decision victory over Murad Bilarov last November at AMC Fights 122.

What do you make of this UFC news? Do you agree with Dana White’s decision to sign the unknown fighter?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Dana White, Donn Davis

Dana White rips PFL's Donn Davis over latest event comparisons: "Talks a lot, but says nothing!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 24, 2024
Dana White and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Dana White takes aim at Francis Ngannou, claims the UFC nearly cut 'The Predator' after loss to Derrick Lewis

Cole Shelton - October 24, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has continued to take aim at Francis Ngannou.

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou
Jon Jones

'Optimistic' Donn Davis says Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou is unlikely, but not impossible

Fernando Quiles - October 24, 2024

PFL Chairman Donn Davis isn’t exactly ruling out Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou.

Belal Muhammad
Ilia Topuria

Belal Muhammad dismisses Ilia Topuria's three-division champion claim: "Short guys always act like they’re tough"

Fernando Quiles - October 24, 2024

Belal Muhammad finds humor in Ilia Topuria’s plan to become a three-division UFC champion.

Kayla Harrison
UFC

Coach: Kayla Harrison brings excitement back to UFC women's bantamweight division

Fernando Quiles - October 24, 2024

Kayla Harrison’s coach, Matt Brown, believes his fighter is bringing buzz back to the women’s bantamweight division.

Joaquin Buckley Michael Bisping

Joaquin Buckley reveals his frustration at UFC welterweight division

Harry Kettle - October 24, 2024
Sharabutdin Magomedov, UFC Abu Dhabi, Results, UFC
Sharabutdin Magomedov

Shara Magomedov explains why Michael Bisping is his MMA inspiration

Harry Kettle - October 24, 2024

UFC star Shara Magomedov has explained why he views former champion Michael Bisping as an inspiration.

Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Dustin Poirier thinks Ilia Topuria's KO prediction of Max Holloway is "almost impossible"

Harry Kettle - October 24, 2024

Dustin Poirier has questioned whether or not Ilia Topuria is capable of one-punch KO’ing Max Holloway at UFC 308.

Jake Hadley
UFC

Jake Hadley opens up on recent UFC departure

Harry Kettle - October 24, 2024

Former UFC fighter Jake Hadley has opened up on his recent departure from the promotion.

Dan Ige
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Dan Ige expecting a "fun fight" against Lerone Murphy at UFC 308, hopes for a big fight next: "It lines me up for something big"

Cole Shelton - October 23, 2024

Dan Ige is expecting a fun fight against Lerone Murphy at UFC 308.