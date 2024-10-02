UFC CEO Dana White weighs in on the “myth” that there is ‘life changing’ money in boxing: “That’s the bullsh*t that the public believes”

UFC CEO Dana White isn’t convinced by the suggestion that there is life-changing money to be made in professional boxing.

As we know, Dana White has a complicated relationship with professional boxing. On the surface, you’d think he hates it based on some of his critiques over the years. Alas, in many ways, this was his first love in the world of combat sports.

Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for him back in the day, which led White down the path of mixed martial arts. He’s been able to make an incredible success of that, bringing through numerous stars in that time.

Alas, he’s also been subjected to a great deal of criticism over fighter pay. One shining example of that stems from the Francis Ngannou issue, with ‘The Predator’ reportedly making millions in boxing in comparison to when he fought for the UFC. When asked about the life-changing money Ngannou made in a recent interview, Dana had the following to say.