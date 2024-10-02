Fares Ziam apologizes for unnecessary punches in ‘POTN’ knockout of Matt Frevola at UFC Paris: “I am sorry about that”
Fares Ziam has apologized for unnecessary punches in his Performance of the Night win over Matt Frevola.
Last weekend, we all got the chance to see some pretty incredible matchups take place at UFC Paris. They featured a mixture of established talent and rising stars, with one of them pitting Fares Ziam against Matt Frevola.
It was a contest that many could’ve seen going either way, but Ziam was certainly considered to be more than capable of getting the job done. In the end, that’s exactly what he did, picking up an emphatic knockout victory courtesy of an utterly devastating knee.
This was followed by ground and pound punches which, in retrospect, is something he doesn’t think was at all necessary – a sentiment shared by many fans.
Ziam apologizes
“I’m sorry to Matt that I did that, but I didn’t feel the knockout,” Ziam said. “So, I didn’t know at the time he was knocked out, so I am sorry about that.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
Mixed martial arts is an absolutely brutal sport and we all know that to be the case. While you can often be left on the right side of a highlight-reel moment, it’s so easy to be on the other side of it. That’s especially true at the elite level, as you can see in this collision. Some people may not appreciate Ziam’s apology but either way, this has the potential to lift him on to even bigger and better things in the UFC.
Are you excited to see where Fares Ziam goes from here? Do you believe he should be punished in some way for the punches he threw after the KO knee had already landed? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
