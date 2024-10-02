Fares Ziam apologizes for unnecessary punches in ‘POTN’ knockout of Matt Frevola at UFC Paris: “I am sorry about that”

Fares Ziam has apologized for unnecessary punches in his Performance of the Night win over Matt Frevola.

Last weekend, we all got the chance to see some pretty incredible matchups take place at UFC Paris. They featured a mixture of established talent and rising stars, with one of them pitting Fares Ziam against Matt Frevola.

It was a contest that many could’ve seen going either way, but Ziam was certainly considered to be more than capable of getting the job done. In the end, that’s exactly what he did, picking up an emphatic knockout victory courtesy of an utterly devastating knee.

This was followed by ground and pound punches which, in retrospect, is something he doesn’t think was at all necessary – a sentiment shared by many fans.