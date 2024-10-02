Stephen Thompson believes Joaquin Buckley’s “ego” could result in his downfall at UFC 307: “I would love to get a submission win”

By Harry Kettle - October 2, 2024

UFC veteran Stephen Thompson wonders whether or not Joaquin Buckley’s ego could cost him at UFC 307 this weekend.

Joaquin Buckley Michael Bisping

On Saturday night, Stephen Thompson returns to the Octagon once again. He’ll be doing so to battle it out with Joaquin Buckley in what promises to be an electric welterweight display.

RELATED: Stephen Thompson admits finding it “weird” being on prelims for UFC 307

For Buckley, this serves as the biggest fight of his career to date. For ‘Wonderboy’, though, he just wants to go out there and prove that he can still hang with the top contenders at 170 pounds.

In a recent interview, Thompson explained how he pictures getting the job done against Buckley who, as we know, is pretty confident in himself.

Thompson wants Buckley finish

“I would love to get a submission win,” Thompson said. “I’ve only had one submission win, and it was before the UFC. I’ve been really working on my ground work and hopefully we can get one either this fight or the next. There are opportunities everywhere, especially if he tries to shoot or tries to take me down. There’s things I can try to do against the fence I’ve been working on. Off my back that I’ve been working on.

“But I don’t know. He does have an ego. I feel like he’s the type of guy that thinks he can beat you at your own game. So I can kind of lure him down (to the ground). If the knockout happens, it happens. If a submission happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I’m ready for a three, five-minute round war.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you predict will happen when Stephen Thompson squares off against Joaquin Buckley at UFC 307? Could Buckley be a future title contender? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joaquin Buckley Stephen Thompson UFC

Related

Fares Ziam, UFC Paris, Bonus, UFC

Fares Ziam apologizes for unnecessary punches in ‘POTN’ knockout of Matt Frevola at UFC Paris: “I am sorry about that”

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2024
Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's drunk livestream, still believes the Irishman fights in 2025

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White still believes Conor McGregor will fight in 2025, despite his recent drunk livestream.

Alex Pereira
Khalil Rountree

Alex Pereira vows to "break" Khalil Rountree at UFC 307

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2024

Alex Pereira is confident he will still be the light heavyweight champion after UFC 307.

Michael Bisping
UFC

UFC commentator Michael Bisping chases down thief who stole his wife's purse: "He was s*itting his pants!"

Josh Evanoff - October 1, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently had a run-in with a thief in Paris.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree plans to become the real "boogeyman" with KO win over Alex Pereira at UFC 307

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2024

Khalil Rountree believes he will be considered the real boogeyman with a KO win over Alex Pereira at UFC 307.

Raquel Pennington

Raquel Pennington wants to derail Kayla Harrison hype train: "I would love to be the one to go out there and just shut that sh*t up"

Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2024
Renato Moicano
UFC

Renato Moicano destroys rankings panel after being snubbed following UFC Paris win

Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2024

Renato Moicano has had enough of the official UFC rankings.

Kayla Harrison
Matt Brown

Matt Brown is sold on Kayla Harrison ahead of UFC 307: "I feel bad for the girls in that division"

Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2024

Retired UFC fan favorite Matt Brown believes Kayla Harrison is the real deal.

Renato Moicano and Benoit-Saint Denis
Renato Moicano

What's next for Renato Moicano and Benoit Saint-Denis after UFC Paris?

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2024

The UFC was in Paris, France for a solid UFC Paris card on Saturday which saw a battle of top-15 lightweights as Renato Moicano took on Benoit Saint-Denis.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 178
Radio

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 178 with Mario Bautista

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2024

The 178th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 307.