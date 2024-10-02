Stephen Thompson believes Joaquin Buckley’s “ego” could result in his downfall at UFC 307: “I would love to get a submission win”

UFC veteran Stephen Thompson wonders whether or not Joaquin Buckley’s ego could cost him at UFC 307 this weekend.

On Saturday night, Stephen Thompson returns to the Octagon once again. He’ll be doing so to battle it out with Joaquin Buckley in what promises to be an electric welterweight display.

For Buckley, this serves as the biggest fight of his career to date. For ‘Wonderboy’, though, he just wants to go out there and prove that he can still hang with the top contenders at 170 pounds.

In a recent interview, Thompson explained how he pictures getting the job done against Buckley who, as we know, is pretty confident in himself.