Stephen Thompson believes Joaquin Buckley’s “ego” could result in his downfall at UFC 307: “I would love to get a submission win”

UFC veteran Stephen Thompson wonders whether or not Joaquin Buckley’s ego could cost him at UFC 307 this weekend.
On Saturday night, Stephen Thompson returns to the Octagon once again. He’ll be doing so to battle it out with Joaquin Buckley in what promises to be an electric welterweight display.
For Buckley, this serves as the biggest fight of his career to date. For ‘Wonderboy’, though, he just wants to go out there and prove that he can still hang with the top contenders at 170 pounds.
In a recent interview, Thompson explained how he pictures getting the job done against Buckley who, as we know, is pretty confident in himself.
Thompson wants Buckley finish
“I would love to get a submission win,” Thompson said. “I’ve only had one submission win, and it was before the UFC. I’ve been really working on my ground work and hopefully we can get one either this fight or the next. There are opportunities everywhere, especially if he tries to shoot or tries to take me down. There’s things I can try to do against the fence I’ve been working on. Off my back that I’ve been working on.
“But I don’t know. He does have an ego. I feel like he’s the type of guy that thinks he can beat you at your own game. So I can kind of lure him down (to the ground). If the knockout happens, it happens. If a submission happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I’m ready for a three, five-minute round war.”
What do you predict will happen when Stephen Thompson squares off against Joaquin Buckley at UFC 307? Could Buckley be a future title contender? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
