UFC CEO Dana White claims Power Slap has “more viewers” than any Taylor Swift video ever posted

By Harry Kettle - June 6, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has claimed that Power Slap’s videos have received more views than any Taylor Swift video ever.

Dana White and Taylor Swift

As we all know, Power Slap is Dana White’s big pet project. Over the course of the last few years, he’s put on a range of events as part of the Power Slap brand. It’s true to say that many of the clips have gone viral, largely because people can’t understand how and why it’s a legalized competition.

Of course, we also know that White enjoys hyping up Power Slap quite a bit. It’s nowhere near as big as the UFC, obviously, but he pours a lot of money and focus into the brand.

In a recent interview, Dana made a few pretty incredible claims regarding Power Slap’s reach.

White’s Swift claim

“What if I did this, made it an actual sport, got it sanctioned, and put good production value behind it?” White said on FLAGRANT, recalling seeing his first slap match. “The answer is f—kin’ billions of views. Billions of views globally.

“Think about this,” he continued. “ We started this thing 15 months ago, right? Right now, on YouTube, we got more subscribers than NHL (National Hockey League), MLS (Major League Soccer), NASCAR (racing), PGA (Professional Golfer’s Association), Barstool Sports. We have over a billion YouTube views. Eight of the top 12 largest YouTube shorts against other major sports are Power Slap. Four of the top five largest YouTube shorts on UFC’s channel. We’re No. 1, 2, 3, and 4 on UFC. When you think about Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, all the big stars, this thing absolutely dominates. We have more followers than every single professional sport. Every professional sports team, we have more followers than them in 15 months. I don’t know about the soccer teams, but I would say yes.”

“We have more viewers than any Taylor Swift video ever posted,” White said in summary.

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you believe the boss? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dana White Power Slap

