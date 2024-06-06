UFC CEO Dana White claims Power Slap has “more viewers” than any Taylor Swift video ever posted

UFC CEO Dana White has claimed that Power Slap’s videos have received more views than any Taylor Swift video ever.

As we all know, Power Slap is Dana White’s big pet project. Over the course of the last few years, he’s put on a range of events as part of the Power Slap brand. It’s true to say that many of the clips have gone viral, largely because people can’t understand how and why it’s a legalized competition.

Of course, we also know that White enjoys hyping up Power Slap quite a bit. It’s nowhere near as big as the UFC, obviously, but he pours a lot of money and focus into the brand.

In a recent interview, Dana made a few pretty incredible claims regarding Power Slap’s reach.