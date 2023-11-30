Paige VanZant claims Taylor Swift – Travis Kelce “love story” is nothing more than a publicity stunt: “I believe it’s 100 percent fake”
Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant isn’t a big fan of the love story between music sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce.
While she may no longer compete in the UFC, Paige VanZant is still a pretty big name. She’s an enigma in so many ways, but she also keeps her foot in the combat sports door – at the moment, through BKFC. She has a large fanbase and millions of followers across social media, and that’s likely to continue being the case for months and years to come.
She isn’t often one to be too outspoken but through her podcast, she’s certainly starting to come out of her shell. In a recent episode, she decided to weigh in on the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
VanZant’s Swift/Kelce view
“I think that the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce ‘love story,’ I believe it’s 100 percent fake,” VanZant said on A Kickass Love Story. “Come for me, ‘Swifties.’ I have UFC fans coming for me, I think I can handle the ‘Swifties.’
“I believe it is 100 percent fake,” she continued. “It is publicity. It is — one, it’s huge for the NFL because yes, the NFL is big. Taylor Swift is huge and now she’s getting an entirely different demographic to come watch the NFL. Think of the wives that are buying Travis Kelce jerseys now. It’s a huge publicity play on both fronts. It’s good for Taylor Swift, it’s good for the NFL, it’s good for Travis Kelce. There is so much strategic stuff that’s happening.”
