Paige VanZant claims Taylor Swift – Travis Kelce “love story” is nothing more than a publicity stunt: “I believe it’s 100 percent fake”

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant isn’t a big fan of the love story between music sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce.

While she may no longer compete in the UFC, Paige VanZant is still a pretty big name. She’s an enigma in so many ways, but she also keeps her foot in the combat sports door – at the moment, through BKFC. She has a large fanbase and millions of followers across social media, and that’s likely to continue being the case for months and years to come.

RELATED: DAVID FELDMAN TELLS FANS THEY CAN EXPECT TO SEE PAIGE VANZANT FIGHT UNDER THE BKFC BANNER IN 2024

She isn’t often one to be too outspoken but through her podcast, she’s certainly starting to come out of her shell. In a recent episode, she decided to weigh in on the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.