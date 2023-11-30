Paige VanZant claims Taylor Swift – Travis Kelce “love story” is nothing more than a publicity stunt: “I believe it’s 100 percent fake”

By Harry Kettle - November 30, 2023

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant isn’t a big fan of the love story between music sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce.

Paige VanZant and Taylor Swift

While she may no longer compete in the UFC, Paige VanZant is still a pretty big name. She’s an enigma in so many ways, but she also keeps her foot in the combat sports door – at the moment, through BKFC. She has a large fanbase and millions of followers across social media, and that’s likely to continue being the case for months and years to come.

RELATED: DAVID FELDMAN TELLS FANS THEY CAN EXPECT TO SEE PAIGE VANZANT FIGHT UNDER THE BKFC BANNER IN 2024

She isn’t often one to be too outspoken but through her podcast, she’s certainly starting to come out of her shell. In a recent episode, she decided to weigh in on the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

VanZant’s Swift/Kelce view

“I think that the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce ‘love story,’ I believe it’s 100 percent fake,” VanZant said on A Kickass Love Story. “Come for me, ‘Swifties.’ I have UFC fans coming for me, I think I can handle the ‘Swifties.’

“I believe it is 100 percent fake,” she continued. “It is publicity. It is — one, it’s huge for the NFL because yes, the NFL is big. Taylor Swift is huge and now she’s getting an entirely different demographic to come watch the NFL. Think of the wives that are buying Travis Kelce jerseys now. It’s a huge publicity play on both fronts. It’s good for Taylor Swift, it’s good for the NFL, it’s good for Travis Kelce. There is so much strategic stuff that’s happening.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you agree with this point of view from Paige VanZant? Are you a big Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce fan? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

BKFC Paige VanZant

Related

Jimmie Rivera

Jimmie Rivera expecting a "brawl" against Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 56: "I'm going in there for a war"

Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 147
Beneil Dariush

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 147 with Beneil Dariush, Jimmie Rivera, Ben Rothwell, Drakkar Klose, Joe Solecki, and Cody Brundage

Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023

The 147th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Austin and BKFC 56.

Britain-Hart-Paige-VanZant
Paige VanZant

David Feldman tells fans they can expect to see Paige VanZant fight under the BKFC banner in 2024

Harry Kettle - November 28, 2023

BKFC president David Feldman has provided a positive update regarding the future of Paige VanZant in bare-knuckle boxing.

Eddie Alvarez, Mike Perry, BKFC 56, BKFC
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez believe he will be “too much” for Mike Perry to handle at BKFC 56: “He’s too slow”

Harry Kettle - November 28, 2023

Former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez believes he has what it takes to overcome Mike Perry when they collide at BKFC 56.

Eddie Alvarez, Mike Perry, BKFC 56, BKFC
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez says he got Mike Perry's blood tested following the BKFC 56 press conference: "The results came back today"

Chris Taylor - November 10, 2023

The war of words between Eddie Alvarez and Mike Perry has begun following their recent staredown at the BKFC 56 press conference.

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez

WATCH | Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez trade body shots in unique faceoff ahead of 'King of Violence' fight at BKFC 56

Cole Shelton - November 9, 2023
Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez poster
Eddie Alvarez

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez trade barbs following newly announced fight at BKFC 56

Harry Kettle - October 24, 2023

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez went at each other in a joint interview recently ahead of their clash at BKFC 56.

Mike Perry, Darren Till
Darren Till

Mike Perry and Darren Till trade verbal jabs over previous sparring session: “I'd knock you clean out with a jab”

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2023

Mike Perry and Darren Till have gone back and forth with one another over a previous sparring battle and a future boxing match.

Melanie Shah BKFC
BKFC

Melanie Shah issues statement after losing teeth in strawweight title fight at BKFC 51: “I enjoyed the whole process”

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2023

Melanie Shah has issued a statement following her gruesome defeat to Britain Hart at BKFC 51.

Mike Perry
Francisco Trinaldo

Mike Perry receives BKFC callout from longtime UFC contender: “I can’t want to beat up this a**hole”

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2023

BKFC star Mike Perry has been called out by former UFC sensation Francisco Trinaldo for a bare-knuckle boxing match.