Eddie Hearn reacts to Dana White’s decision to enter boxing: “I have no fear!”

By Josh Evanoff - March 7, 2025

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn isn’t afraid of Dana White or Turki Alalshikh.

Eddie Hearn, Dana White, UFC

Earlier this week, the UFC CEO and Saudi Arabian promoter announced plans to form a new boxing league. While a lot is still unknown about the new promotion, they’re expected to start holding events as soon as September. Furthermore, Dana White has stated that they plan to sign every big-name fighter they can.

The longtime face of the UFC has also stated his intent to “takeover” boxing. Naturally, Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has a bone to pick with him over those comments. While the longtime promoter has largely been positive when asked about Dana White when asked, he’s also not going to back down from a fight.

Furthermore, the boxing promoter has largely had a great relationship with Turki Alalshikh as well. The Saudi advisor has worked with Eddie Hearn to promote several big fights, including Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol and Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou. That being said, it seems like their relationship is in a weird state now.

RELATED: UFC HALL OF FAMER ANDERSON SILVA REVEALS HE’LL “NEVER RETIRE” AHEAD OF 50TH BIRTHDAY: “I’M NOT DONE FIGHTING”

Eddie Hearn reacts to Dana White and Turki Alalshikh’s new boxing league

Eddie Hearn discussed Dana White and Turki Alalshikh’s new boxing league in a recent interview with Boxing King Media. There, the head of Matchroom stated that he has “no fear” of the two. Given his roster comprised of the likes of Anthony Joshua, Conor Benn, Katie Taylor and more, it’s hard to blame him.

“Did you hear what [Dana White and Turki Alalshikh] said? What are you going to do?” Eddie Hearn stated to Boxing King Media, when asked for his thoughts on the UFC CEO’s recent announcement. “I’m so chill. Like, you can call it arrogance or you can call it delusion, I’m the best boxing promoter in the world.”

He continued, “Bar none. So, I have no fear, if they want to try and crush me. Which, I don’t think, by any means, the agenda. But, I’m bang up for it. I believe in myself and I’ve got 35 shows a year regardless of Riyadh Season.”

What do you make of these comments from Eddie Hearn? Are you excited to see Dana White enter boxing?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Boxing News Dana White Eddie Hearn

Related

Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez reacts to Dana White and TKO aligning with Turki Alalshikh for new boxing promotion

Fernando Quiles - March 7, 2025
Oleksandr Usyk, Alex Pereira
Boxing News

Alex Pereira teases possible boxing superfight against Oleksandr Usyk later this year

Harry Kettle - March 6, 2025

UFC champion Alex Pereira has teased a possible boxing superfight against heavyweight star Oleksandr Usyk later this year.

Dana White, Turki Alalshikh
Dana White

Dana White and Turki Alalshikh reveal surprising target date for new boxing league

Josh Evanoff - March 5, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White and Turki Alalshikh’s new boxing league could kickoff in September.

Dana White Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Dana White reveals Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is targeted for this summer: "Jon wants to do it"

Josh Evanoff - March 5, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White hopes to book Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall as soon as this summer.

Dana White Alex Pereira
Dana White

Dana White thinks Alex Pereira secures top pound-for-pound spot with win over Magomed Ankalaev

Fernando Quiles - March 5, 2025

Alex Pereira could become the pound-for-pound best fighter following UFC 313, says Dana White.

Dana White Turki Alalshikh

Dana White announces TKO boxing promotion alongside Turki Alalshikh

Fernando Quiles - March 5, 2025
Dillon Danis
KSI

Dillon Danis claims he doesn't even need to train for KSI as his focus is on Tony Ferguson: "He's a way easier fight"

Cole Shelton - March 4, 2025

Dillon Danis appears to be focused on Tony Ferguson rather than his upcoming boxing match against KSI.

KSI slaps Dillon Danis Pancake
Dillon Danis

KSI smacks Dillon Danis with pancake during press conference for MF & DAZN: X Series 21 (Video)

Fernando Quiles - March 4, 2025

KSI took a page out of Chris Eubank Jr.’s book by delivering some breakfast to the side of Dillon Danis’ face.

Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis

New York commission reviewing Gervonta Davis knee no-call, could change result

Cole Shelton - March 3, 2025

Gervonta Davis fought Lamont Roach to a draw on Saturday, but that result could be changed.

Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Logan Paul and CM Punk collide at dramatic WWE Elimination Chamber event

Harry Kettle - March 3, 2025

Logan Paul and former UFC star CM Punk went to war at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday in a fascinating encounter.