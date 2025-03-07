Eddie Hearn reacts to Dana White’s decision to enter boxing: “I have no fear!”

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn isn’t afraid of Dana White or Turki Alalshikh.

Earlier this week, the UFC CEO and Saudi Arabian promoter announced plans to form a new boxing league. While a lot is still unknown about the new promotion, they’re expected to start holding events as soon as September. Furthermore, Dana White has stated that they plan to sign every big-name fighter they can.

The longtime face of the UFC has also stated his intent to “takeover” boxing. Naturally, Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has a bone to pick with him over those comments. While the longtime promoter has largely been positive when asked about Dana White when asked, he’s also not going to back down from a fight.

Furthermore, the boxing promoter has largely had a great relationship with Turki Alalshikh as well. The Saudi advisor has worked with Eddie Hearn to promote several big fights, including Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol and Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou. That being said, it seems like their relationship is in a weird state now.

Eddie Hearn: “..’Did you hear what they(Turki & Dana) said?! What are you going to do?!’ I’m so chill. Like, call it arrogance..call it delusion..I’m the best boxing promoter in the world bar none. So, I have no fear if they(Turki & Dana) want to try & crush me”

👀👀#Boxing… pic.twitter.com/mwHyFFRoiZ — Danny (@dantheboxingman) March 7, 2025

Eddie Hearn reacts to Dana White and Turki Alalshikh’s new boxing league

Eddie Hearn discussed Dana White and Turki Alalshikh’s new boxing league in a recent interview with Boxing King Media. There, the head of Matchroom stated that he has “no fear” of the two. Given his roster comprised of the likes of Anthony Joshua, Conor Benn, Katie Taylor and more, it’s hard to blame him.

“Did you hear what [Dana White and Turki Alalshikh] said? What are you going to do?” Eddie Hearn stated to Boxing King Media, when asked for his thoughts on the UFC CEO’s recent announcement. “I’m so chill. Like, you can call it arrogance or you can call it delusion, I’m the best boxing promoter in the world.”

He continued, “Bar none. So, I have no fear, if they want to try and crush me. Which, I don’t think, by any means, the agenda. But, I’m bang up for it. I believe in myself and I’ve got 35 shows a year regardless of Riyadh Season.”

What do you make of these comments from Eddie Hearn? Are you excited to see Dana White enter boxing?