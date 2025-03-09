Dana White provides update on Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight

UFC president Dana White has provided an update on the possibility of Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall taking place later this year.

For the longest time now, fans have been discussing the possibility of Jon Jones battling Tom Aspinall for the undisputed heavyweight championship. Unfortunately, it hasn’t appeared as if Jon is particularly interested in making it happen.

Aspinall, however, is as eager as they come. He is hungry to prove that he’s the best heavyweight on the planet, and he’s willing to do anything he can to get Jones to sign on the dotted line.

Dana White, meanwhile, also wants it to take place as quickly as possible, as he noted in the UFC 313 post-fight press conference.