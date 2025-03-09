Dana White provides update on Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight

By Harry Kettle - March 9, 2025

UFC president Dana White has provided an update on the possibility of Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall taking place later this year.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones

For the longest time now, fans have been discussing the possibility of Jon Jones battling Tom Aspinall for the undisputed heavyweight championship. Unfortunately, it hasn’t appeared as if Jon is particularly interested in making it happen.

RELATED: Dana White reveals Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is targeted for this summer: “Jon wants to do it”

Aspinall, however, is as eager as they come. He is hungry to prove that he’s the best heavyweight on the planet, and he’s willing to do anything he can to get Jones to sign on the dotted line.

Dana White, meanwhile, also wants it to take place as quickly as possible, as he noted in the UFC 313 post-fight press conference.

White on Jones/Aspinall

“Jon Jones definitely wants this fight,” White told assembled media at the UFC 313 post-fight press conference.

“It is just when and where, that is what we are working on right now.

“I’m very confident that the fight happens, yeah.”

Quotes via talkSPORT

For Dana White, this could be a real make or break moment for the heavyweight division. He is going to throw the kitchen sink at Jones in order to make this happen, and he won’t stop until it gets booked. Aspinall is one of the most interesting stars in the UFC but the longer he sits out, the more it’s going to impact the magnitude of this contest. Fingers crossed, everyone.

What do you believe is going to happen next when it comes to the saga between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones? If you had to put a prediction down for who is going to come out with the belt, who would you back and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

