Masaaki Noiri feels no pressure ahead of much-awaited debut at ONE 167

Masaaki Noiri is brimming with confidence as he prepares to face #3-ranked Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Both men duke it out in a featherweight kickboxing bout at ONE 167 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event takes place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 7.

As a former two-division K-1 World Champion, Noiri is no stranger to the pressure that comes with high-stakes matchups.

However, stepping inside the ONE Championship Circle presents a new challenge.

For the Japanese striker, it’s an opportunity to make a significant impact in front of a much wider audience.

“ONE really has gathered the world’s top fighters from across the different promotions, which is why I wanted to challenge myself on this stage,” he said.

“I have the confidence to win here, which is why I came to challenge them.”

His self-assurance ahead of the clash against one of the sport’s top-tier competitors is not merely based on past accolades.

In fact, Noiri has meticulously studied his opponent and believes he has identified key areas that he can exploit when they go head-to-head.

“His weakness is defense when the distance gets closed. Last time he got caught with a body shot for the KO loss, so that will be an area to target this fight,” Noiri said.

“He won’t want to fight at my range, he’ll want to keep his distance. So from his perspective, it may be an unfavorable matchup.”