Masaaki Noiri feels no pressure ahead of much-awaited debut at ONE 167

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 6, 2024

Masaaki Noiri is brimming with confidence as he prepares to face #3-ranked Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Masaaki Noiri

Both men duke it out in a featherweight kickboxing bout at ONE 167 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event takes place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 7.

As a former two-division K-1 World Champion, Noiri is no stranger to the pressure that comes with high-stakes matchups.

However, stepping inside the ONE Championship Circle presents a new challenge.

For the Japanese striker, it’s an opportunity to make a significant impact in front of a much wider audience.

“ONE really has gathered the world’s top fighters from across the different promotions, which is why I wanted to challenge myself on this stage,” he said.

“I have the confidence to win here, which is why I came to challenge them.”

His self-assurance ahead of the clash against one of the sport’s top-tier competitors is not merely based on past accolades.

In fact, Noiri has meticulously studied his opponent and believes he has identified key areas that he can exploit when they go head-to-head.

“His weakness is defense when the distance gets closed. Last time he got caught with a body shot for the KO loss, so that will be an area to target this fight,” Noiri said.

“He won’t want to fight at my range, he’ll want to keep his distance. So from his perspective, it may be an unfavorable matchup.”

Masaaki Noiri eager to prove himself again

Masaaki Noiri’s move to ONE Championship marks a new chapter in his career.

Despite his success in Japan, he approaches his upcoming assignment with the mindset that he must earn his place and respect all over again.

“It’s my ONE debut so I have nothing to lose,” he said. “I’ve always had the challenger’s mindset, but this time I’m the real, legitimate challenger. The fans’ expectation and pressure will only fuel me.”

