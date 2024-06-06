UFC champion Alex Pereira sends a warning to top contender Magomed Ankalaev: “They don’t know my ground”

Pereira sends a warning

“I’m not the guy to call names. I’m not the guy to pick the fight,” Pereira told Sportsnet through an interpreter. “(I’ll fight) whoever (the UFC) want me to fight, but the name that’s on the table right now is Jiri Prochazka. We’re still in negotiations. I would like to fight around August, but nothing concrete yet.”

“Everybody talks about Ankalaev, talks about his ground, but they don’t know my ground,” Pereira said. “It’s not even to show (my ground game). (I) just go with the flow. But I’d like to show some time.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Regardless of who may or may not be next, nobody can deny that this would be a fascinating matchup. Both men are seemingly ready to make it happen, so let’s see where things go from here.

