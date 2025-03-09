Dana White won’t rule out another UFC title shot for Justin Gaethje following UFC 313
Dana White wouldn’t be surprised if Justin Gaethje earns another shot at the UFC Lightweight Championship.
Gaethje was featured in the co-main event of UFC 313 this past Saturday night. While “The Highlight” was preparing to slug it out with Dan Hooker, a hand injury forced “The Hangman” off the card. Taking his place was Rafael Fiziev, a man Gaethje was familiar with. Gaethje defeated Fiziev in their first encounter via majority decision back in 2023.
It was another barn burner between the two in their rematch. Gaethje once again emerged victorious, this time via unanimous decision. Just like their first encounter, the rematch earned both men “Fight of the Night” bonuses.
RELATED: JUSTIN GAETHJE WILL NOT BE DUSTIN POIRIER’S RETIREMENT FIGHT: ‘I’M OK WITH IT’
Justin Gaethje Not Far Off From Another UFC Title Shot
Speaking to multiple reporters during the UFC 313 post-fight presser, Dana White certainly wouldn’t rule out another possible UFC lightweight title shot for Justin Gaethje (via MMAJunkie).
“I mean, what’s he ranked right now? Fourth or something, right? Third, there you go,” White said at the UFC 313 post-event news conference. “He’s still the No. 3-ranked guy in the world, so the odds of him getting a title shot are pretty good.”
Gaethje has captured the interim UFC gold before, but he hasn’t been able to close in on the undisputed distinction. “The Highlight” is still vying to become an undisputed UFC champion before his pro MMA career wraps up.
“I want to fight for the belt, obviously,” Gaethje said at the UFC 313 post-fight press conference when asked what’s next. “That’s a much different matchup than the one I just had. They tried to give me a doughnut. I took a bite, but I’ve got to get back to running if I’m going to fight Makahchev.”
Many believe the UFC brass is looking to book reigning 155-pound titleholder Islam Makhachev against Ilia Topuria. White has publicly said that the matchup isn’t set in stone, and he believes Makhachev has other viable options.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dana White Justin Gaethje UFC