Dana White gives thoughts on UFC 313 main event and confirms Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira rematch is likely
UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the UFC 313 main event between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira.
Last night, Magomed Ankalaev was able to defeat Alex Pereira and capture the UFC light heavyweight championship. It was a solid performance from the man who, for the longest time, couldn’t quite break through to that next level. Now, however, he holds the gold, and he holds all of the cards at 205 pounds.
As we look ahead to the future, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of move the UFC makes next. Ankalaev isn’t going to be as marketable as Pereira was in the position of champion, but there’s always a chance that they’ll push for an immediate rematch.
In his post-fight press conference, White spoke about the contest on a few different levels.
Dana White scored the #UFC313 main event for Magomed Ankalaev and thinks Alex Pereira will “probably” get an immediate rematch. pic.twitter.com/MqPG2O8phb
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 9, 2025
White’s view on Pereira/Ankalaev
“It’s not what I expected. I expected a lot more shooting, I expected a lot more exchanges. Yeah.”
Dana was asked whether or not he leans towards the idea of an immediate rematch.
“Probably.”
He was then asked how he scored the main event.
“I don’t know if I had the exact score in my head, but, I thought Ankalaev won the fight. I wasn’t like shocked when I heard the decision.”
Get ready, folks, because there’s an excellent chance that they’re about to run this one back.
What do you believe should happen when it comes to the rivalry between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira? Are you interested in the idea of a rematch right away, or would you prefer there to be more time between the two fights? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
