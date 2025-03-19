Purse structure released for TKO boxing, tops out at $750k

Dana White believes he’ll fix boxing with TKO boxing

Dana White has shown interest in creating a boxing promotion for years and he finally will launch one.

White has said boxing has been broken for years and he says TKO boxing will help fix it.

“Everybody’s going to say it’s the money. I don’t do (expletive) anything for the money,” White told The Associated Press. “I want to be in business with people that I’m aligned with. We have the same ideas, we have the values. We have the same everything… I’m going to go in and select who my partner is going to be. Then they’re going to let me know what they need, as far as programming goes. I’ll let them know what works for me and, as a partnership, we’ll work out a rights deal… I like taking things are that broken, can’t be fixed and I’m going to fix them.”

TKO boxing has yet to announce a signing or an event. But, White says he will take it all over the world and make it as big as the UFC.

“I’m going to take this thing everywhere,” White said. “We’re going all over the US. We’re going to Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Australia, the UK. The list goes on. Just like UFC. You can’t build a boxing business without America. You have to have the United States to have a truly successful sport.”