Purse structure released for TKO boxing, tops out at $750k
The purse structure for TKO boxing has been revealed.
UFC CEO Dana White is set to launch TKO boxing alongside Turki Alalshikh, which is something White has talked about for years. White has said it will be much different than other promotions, as they will have their only belt, and their pay structure has been released.
According to BoxingScene’s Lance Pugmire, the payout structure for TKO boxing is as follows:
- $20,000 for a 10-round bout by an unranked fighter
- $50,000 when ranked by “the company” at No. 5 to No. 10
- $125,000 when ranked by the company at No. 3 to No. 4
- $375,000 when challenging for “company” championship
- $750,000 when defending “company” championship
The payout maxes out at $750k per fighter, while the lowest is $20k. Although it may seem low, given some boxers make tens of millions, Pugmire reports that TKO league fighters will be younger and mid-level boxers.
Dana White believes he’ll fix boxing with TKO boxing
Dana White has shown interest in creating a boxing promotion for years and he finally will launch one.
White has said boxing has been broken for years and he says TKO boxing will help fix it.
“Everybody’s going to say it’s the money. I don’t do (expletive) anything for the money,” White told The Associated Press. “I want to be in business with people that I’m aligned with. We have the same ideas, we have the values. We have the same everything… I’m going to go in and select who my partner is going to be. Then they’re going to let me know what they need, as far as programming goes. I’ll let them know what works for me and, as a partnership, we’ll work out a rights deal… I like taking things are that broken, can’t be fixed and I’m going to fix them.”
TKO boxing has yet to announce a signing or an event. But, White says he will take it all over the world and make it as big as the UFC.
“I’m going to take this thing everywhere,” White said. “We’re going all over the US. We’re going to Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Australia, the UK. The list goes on. Just like UFC. You can’t build a boxing business without America. You have to have the United States to have a truly successful sport.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dana White UFC