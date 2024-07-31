UFC CEO Dana White calls himself ‘not political’ in CNN interview

By Zain Bando - July 30, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White continues to make the rounds, including several interviews about his friendship with former President Donald Trump.

Dana White

White, 55, has made his stance clear that he doesn’t care about politics despite endorsing Trump at the 2024 RNC just days after Trump was nearly assassinated in Butler, Pa.

White didn’t hold back when CNN’s Laura Coates asked Friday evening about the current political climate, including Kamala Harris replacing Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee.

“I don’t judge people by their politics and who they vote for or any of that stuff,” Dana White said (H/T MediaITE). “Listen, I don’t know Kamala. She seems like she’s a nice person. I have nothing against her whatsoever and, like I said, I’m not political, but do I think that she’s fit for the job? I do not, personally,”

Dana White has been seen with Donald Trump at several UFC events over the past few years, including UFC 302 in June in Newark, N.J., which was headlined by Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier for the lightweight title.

Regardless of poltical ideals, White went onto say that poltics are a no-fun topic and that regardless of who becomes the 47th president, no one will be happy.

RELATED: Dana White reacts to Ilia Topuria suggesting the UFC forced Max Holloway to sign the contract

“But either way, she’s going to say other nasty stuff about both of them. It goes both ways,” White said. “And as voters, what we need to do is cut through all the BS and you have to look at who do you think is best fit to run the country for the next four years. That is our job as voters. All of this stuff is a bunch of nasty BS.”

It’s safe to assume that White will be sticking to what his heart desires as he does not disclose many beliefs that would be considered non-fighting-relateed. The election will happen right around UFC 309, which, at press time, does not have a confirmed date.

What are your thoughts on Dana White’s comments?

