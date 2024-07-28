UFC CEO Dana White wants Tom Aspinall to be the backup for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: “We’d be insane not to make him the backup”

By Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White plans to have interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall be the backup for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

Aspinall once again proved he’s a dangerous top heavyweight during his title defense against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304. Aspinall needed just one minute to finish “Razor” to send the Manchester crowd into a frenzy. He scored the TKO victory and now looks primed for a future undisputed championship bout against the winner of Jones vs. Miocic.

There’s a chance, however, that Aspinall could get his opportunity sooner rather than later.

Dana White Pushes for Tom Aspinall as Backup Fighter for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

During the UFC 304 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about the possibility of Tom Aspinall being the backup fighter for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

“A hundred percent,” White said. “We’d be insane not to make him the backup.”

White believes fans will have to wait to see if Jones and Miocic stick around after their inevitable showdown.

“Listen, Jon Jones is no dummy,” White said. “Jon Jones has a very high fight IQ. He knows what Apsinall has got and what he’s about. I think that we’re gonna have to see what happens with this fight with Stipe, see where Jon’s head is or if Stipe wins see where his head is, and let’s see what they wanna do. Is it their last fight? Are they gonna retire?”

White went on to reveal whether or not he thinks Jones would retire before getting a chance to face Aspinall.

“I think if Stipe wins he probably will, but I think if Jon Jones wins I just think that competitive spirit that he has and his desire to prove to the world that he’s the best, especially when people are saying he’s possibly the best ever, I think that’s the kind of sh*t that fires Jon Jones up.”

Time will tell what the future holds for Tom Aspinall, but he’s been checking all the boxes inside the Octagon.

