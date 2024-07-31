UFC Sphere ticket prices reach near-unaffordable levels

By Zain Bando - July 30, 2024

UFC Sphere tickets will be a hot commodity come September, and it didn’t help when the pre-sale ticket release commenced on Monday when it was next to impossible to purchase a seat for the Sept. 14 card in Las Vegas.

Dana White and The Sphere

The price ranges for the UFC event from the Sphere, also known as Riyadh Season Noche UFC, range from USD $ $2,157 to upwards of USD $17,757. For context, UFC 264, headlined by the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in July 2021, was under $1,000 for nosebleed-level seats for just one ticket.

While there is no direct reason for jacking the prices, all signs seem to point to the arena’s newness. The Sphere became open for business in September 2023 and is primarily known for hosting various concerts and other special events, including “U2.” One of the band’s showings inspired UFC CEO Dana White to attempt to host a one-off event there.

“U2 is using this much of the capabilities of The Sphere,” White told ESPN in February. “I’m going to use this much of the capabilities of The Sphere.

RELATED: VIDEO | Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili get into heated back-and-forth during promo shoot: “You wanna die?”

White then made a bold claim about its historical significance, which was outdone by the 2024 NHL Draft last month, meaning the UFC would go second, not first, at the venue.

“And we’ll be the first sporting event to ever do it, because you know that I’m gonna spend the money and I’m going to do it right. And when I say that I’m going to deliver something, I’m going to deliver.”

The event will be headlined by two title fights: Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title and the trilogy bout between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s flyweight title. The pair currently serve as coaches on TUF 32. The card will feature 10 fights – five on the main card and five prelims.

Will the UFC Sphere card live up to the hype?

