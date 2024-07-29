Dana White reacts to Ilia Topuria suggesting the UFC forced Max Holloway to sign the contract

Dana White is reacting to Ilia Topuria suggesting that the UFC forced Max Holloway to sign the contract.

Current UFC BMF Champion Max Holloway (26-7 MMA) last fought and defeated Justin Gaethje (25-5 MMA) by KO at the historic UFC 300 this past April.

Current UFC Featherweight Champion, Topuria (15-0 MMA) is advising fans that his first title defense is set and that the UFC forced ‘Blessed’ to accept the fight.

Ilia Topuria is believing that the UFC pressured Holloway into accepting the fight, taking to social media saying:

“It seems that the UFC has forced him (Holloway) to say yes. El Matador is back.Congratulations to all UFC fans.”

It was during a recent press conference, where Dana White responded to several questions, one of which was whether Max Holloway was ‘forced to sign the contract’ to fight ‘El Matador’, wherein the UFC CEO responded:

“I don’t think you ever have to force Max Holloway to fight.”

The former UFC Featherweight Champion, Alexander Volkanovski (26-4 MMA) also weighed in on the situation during an interview with ‘MMA Fighting’s José Youngs:

“Let’s be real, you’re not forcing Max to fight. I think it’s common knowledge that Max wants to fight him (Topuria) and I think he wanted to fight him sooner rather than later. There’s holdups. I’m pretty sure there’s holdups, and I don’t think it’s on Max—I’m not trying to pick sides, I’m just stating facts. I’ve got nothing against Ilia, but you’re not forcing Max in this one. Let’s be real.”

While no official announcement has been made by Dana White and the UFC, according to Topuria it’s a done deal that he will fight Holloway next.

Would you like to see Topuria vs. Holloway? Do you think the BMF champ could hand Topuria his 1st loss in the Octagon?

