Dana White reacts to the potential outcome that both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will retire at UFC 309: “I don’t know what we’ll do if that happens”

By Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the idea that Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic could both retire following UFC 309.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic

As we know, the current plan is for Jon Jones to defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. It appears set to take place at UFC 309 in New York City, but that has yet to be confirmed by the promotion.

Of course, there’s plenty of controversy surrounding this bout. This is largely due to the presence of Tom Aspinall, the interim UFC heavyweight champion. It also doesn’t help that a lot of fans believe Jones, and also Stipe Miocic, are likely to retire in the wake of their superfight.

During the UFC 304 post-fight press conference, Dana White responded to that idea.

White’s Jones/Miocic view

“If both retire? F*cking that’ll suck,” White told MMA Junkie and other reporters at the UFC 304 post-fight news conference. “That’ll suck. I don’t know what we’ll do if that happens.”

“Jon Jones is no dummy,” White said. “Jon Jones has a very high fight IQ. He knows what Aspinall’s got and what he’s about. I think we’re going to have to see what happens in this fight with Stipe, see where Jon’s head is. Or, if Stipe wins, see where his head is and see what they want to do. Is it their last fight? Are they going to retire?

“I think if Stipe wins, he probably will (retire). But I think if Jon Jones wins, I just think that competitive spirit that he has and his desire to prove to the world that he’s the best (will make him fight). Especially when people are saying that (Aspinall) could possibly be the best ever. I think that’s the kind of sh*t that fires Jon Jones up.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you suspect will happen? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

