Dana White reacts to the potential outcome that both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will retire at UFC 309: “I don’t know what we’ll do if that happens”

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the idea that Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic could both retire following UFC 309.

As we know, the current plan is for Jon Jones to defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. It appears set to take place at UFC 309 in New York City, but that has yet to be confirmed by the promotion.

Of course, there’s plenty of controversy surrounding this bout. This is largely due to the presence of Tom Aspinall, the interim UFC heavyweight champion. It also doesn’t help that a lot of fans believe Jones, and also Stipe Miocic, are likely to retire in the wake of their superfight.

During the UFC 304 post-fight press conference, Dana White responded to that idea.