UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Belal Muhammad defeating Leon Edwards, responds to the idea of an immediate rematch

By Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White didn’t find Belal Muhammad’s welterweight title win over Leon Edwards to be entertaining.

In the main event of UFC 304, Belal challenged Edwards for the 170-pound gold this past Saturday night in Manchester, England. Muhammad wasn’t fazed by the crowd and he ended up having the grappling performance of his career.

Belal’s wrestling and pressure was too much for Edwards, who dropped his title via unanimous decision.

The UFC has a new welterweight champion, but the CEO wasn’t exactly enamored with the fight.

Dana White Chimes in on Belal Muhammad’s UFC Title Win Over Leon Edwards

Dana White got a chance to speak to reporters during the UFC 304 post-fight presser. During his scrum, the UFC boss shared his thoughts on Belal Muhammad defeating Leon Edwards to become the new kingpin at 170 pounds.

“It wasn’t a barn burner,” White said.

During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Edwards said he felt the effects of the start time adjustment with the fight taking place in the early morning in Manchester.

White was asked if he thinks that might have played a role in Edwards’ performance.

“I have no clue,” White admitted. “You’re gonna have to ask Leon what he felt and what was going on.”

As far as what he thought of Belal’s showing goes, White said Khabib Nurmagomedov played a big part in his performance.

“I know Belal’s been training with Khabib, so his performance was what you would expect,” White said.

At the moment, White doesn’t appear to be thinking about an immediate rematch between Edwards and Muhammad.

“Let him [Edwards] rest,” White said. “We’re talking about other things right now.”

What those “other things” might be for the welterweight division will be a story to watch over the next several weeks.

