Deiveson Figueiredo makes case for UFC bantamweight title shot over Umar Nurmagomedov: “He has to get tested more”

By Fernando Quiles - September 20, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo doesn’t believe it’s time for Umar Nurmagomedov to receive a UFC title opportunity.

Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC Abu Dhabi, Results, UFC

Much has been made over newly-minted UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili expressing his desire to fight Figueiredo next over Nurmagmedov. While Nurmagomedov’s latest win was against Cory Sandhagen, Dvalishvili argues that “Figgy’s” resume should earn him a shot at the 135-pound gold first.

As expected, Figueiredo, a former UFC flyweight titleholder, agrees.

RELATED: CORY SANDHAGEN CLAIMS DEIVESON FIGUEIREDO TURNED DOWN YEAR-END UFC FIGHT: “I THOUGHT FIGGY WAS A LITTLE BIT MORE ABOUT THAT LIFE THAN THAT”

Deiveson Figueiredo Calls For UFC Bantamweight Title Shot Ahead of Umar Nurmagomedov

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Deiveson Figueiredo explained why he doesn’t believe it’s Umar Nurmagomedov’s time to challenge for the UFC bantamweight gold.

“Umar just got here,” Figueiredo said. “He just had his first fight against a tough guy and I’m sure he has to get tested more, to fight someone else first — maybe [O’Malley]. I’m already tested. I left a division where I was champion and moved up and fought strong guys. I had no easy fights, I definitely present more danger to Merab. I’m ready to fight him.

“People have been calling me out since I got to this division. Maybe they think I’m an easy fight, but I show them otherwise in the octagon. I’m ready, man. I’m ready to fight for the belt. I want to win that belt.”

Figueiredo is riding a three-fight winning streak. Since his move to bantamweight, he has beaten Marlon Vera, Cody Garbrandt, and Rob Font.

Nurmagomedov is a perfect 18-0 in his pro MMA career, and he is 6-0 under the UFC banner. The aforementioned win over Sandhagen is the biggest in Nurmagomedov’s career, and some feel it’s enough to earn him a UFC title opportunity.

Ultimately, it’ll come down to the UFC matchmakers.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Deiveson Figueiredo UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Dana White, UFC 303

Steve-O claims Dana White dipped out of the UFC Nashville main event to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Cole Shelton - September 20, 2024
Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree's coach shares bold prediction for UFC 307 title fight with Alex Pereira: “He’s the one that breaks game first”

Cole Shelton - September 20, 2024

John Wood the coach of Khalil Rountree shared a bold prediction for his fighter’s upcoming title fight against Alex Pereira.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul vows to end his UFC fighter pay campaign if Dana White makes one change: “I’ll shut the f**k up!”

Cole Shelton - September 20, 2024

Jake Paul plans to end his UFC fighter pay campaign if Dana White makes one change.

Belal Muhammad, Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad says Kamaru Usman "got physical" with him during recent podcast face-to-face

Curtis Calhoun - September 19, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad got into a physical altercation with former titleholder Kamaru Usman while on the former champion’s podcast.

Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen axes "Foolish" hopes for a Conor McGregor UFC comeback after Michael Chandler's recent booking

Curtis Calhoun - September 19, 2024

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is no longer interested in a UFC comeback after Michael Chandler’s new fight booking.

Cory Sandhagen and Sean O'Malley

TJ Dillashaw explains why he believes Cory Sandhgaen would "piece up" Sean O'Malley

Cole Shelton - September 19, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier predicts what will happen if Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic gets canceled again: "Opportunity for disappointment"

Curtis Calhoun - September 19, 2024

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier is already preparing for the worst circumstances ahead of Jon Jones’s return to the Octagon against Stipe Miocic.

Stephen Thompson
UFC

Stephen Thompson dismisses age concerns ahead of UFC 307 return: "I feel like I'm 25!"

Josh Evanoff - September 19, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson doesn’t feel his age.

Kevin Lee
UFC

Former UFC fighter Kevin Lee set for September 28th MMA return at Lights Out Championship

Josh Evanoff - September 19, 2024

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee will return to the cage later this month.

Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch
UFC

Tim Welch addresses backlash following Sean O'Malley's loss at Noche UFC: "I know what's going through his mind"

Josh Evanoff - September 19, 2024

Tim Welch has responded to the critics following Sean O’Malley’s loss at Noche UFC.