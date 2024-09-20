Deiveson Figueiredo makes case for UFC bantamweight title shot over Umar Nurmagomedov: “He has to get tested more”

Deiveson Figueiredo doesn’t believe it’s time for Umar Nurmagomedov to receive a UFC title opportunity. Much has been made over newly-minted UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili expressing his desire to fight Figueiredo next over Nurmagmedov. While Nurmagomedov’s latest win was against Cory Sandhagen, Dvalishvili argues that “Figgy’s” resume should earn him a shot at the 135-pound gold first. As expected, Figueiredo, a former UFC flyweight titleholder, agrees. RELATED: CORY SANDHAGEN CLAIMS DEIVESON FIGUEIREDO TURNED DOWN YEAR-END UFC FIGHT: “I THOUGHT FIGGY WAS A LITTLE BIT MORE ABOUT THAT LIFE THAN THAT”

Deiveson Figueiredo Calls For UFC Bantamweight Title Shot Ahead of Umar Nurmagomedov

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Deiveson Figueiredo explained why he doesn’t believe it’s Umar Nurmagomedov’s time to challenge for the UFC bantamweight gold.

“Umar just got here,” Figueiredo said. “He just had his first fight against a tough guy and I’m sure he has to get tested more, to fight someone else first — maybe [O’Malley]. I’m already tested. I left a division where I was champion and moved up and fought strong guys. I had no easy fights, I definitely present more danger to Merab. I’m ready to fight him.

“People have been calling me out since I got to this division. Maybe they think I’m an easy fight, but I show them otherwise in the octagon. I’m ready, man. I’m ready to fight for the belt. I want to win that belt.”

Figueiredo is riding a three-fight winning streak. Since his move to bantamweight, he has beaten Marlon Vera, Cody Garbrandt, and Rob Font.

Nurmagomedov is a perfect 18-0 in his pro MMA career, and he is 6-0 under the UFC banner. The aforementioned win over Sandhagen is the biggest in Nurmagomedov’s career, and some feel it’s enough to earn him a UFC title opportunity.

Ultimately, it’ll come down to the UFC matchmakers.