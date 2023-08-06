UFC Nashville Results: Cory Sandhagen defeats Rob Font (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Nashville results, including the main event between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font.

Sandhagen (16-4 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a decision victory over Marlon Vera. Prior to that, ‘The Sandman’ was coming off a TKO victory over Song Yadong in September of 2022.

Meanwhile, Rob Font (20-6 MMA) was last seen in action at April’s UFC 287 event, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Adrian Yanez. That put Font back into the win column, as he had previously suffered back-to-back decision losses to Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera respectively.

Round one of the UFC Nashville main event begins and Cory Sandhagen immediately shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Rob Font looks to lockup a guillotine choke. It is pretty tight, but ‘The Sandman’ eventually escapes and takes top position. Font looking for kimura. He uses the submission attempt to score a sweep and get back up to his feet. Font begins working his jab. He lands a good uppercut. Sandhagen replies with a hook and then a low kick. He shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Font looks to kick him off but Cory dives in with a big punch and keeps him grounded. Sandhagen looking to take the back of his opponent now. He is unable to do so but remains in top control. Rob Font with another sweep and he is back up to his feet. Cory Sandhagen attacks with a combination, but Font hit right back with a jab and then a low kick. A nice 1-2 from Font. ‘The Sandman’ throws a kick but Font snatches it and trips him to the floor. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Nashville headliner and Font comes forward with a combination. Cory Sandhagen dives on a single leg takedown and gets it. ‘The Sandman’ is working from half guard. He begins landing some short elbows and punches. A big elbow gets through. Rob Font looks to tie up the arms of Sandhagen and the pair battle for position. The crowd is growing restless, but this is a chess match. Font looks for a sweep, but Cory is wise to it and keeps him pinned down. Round two comes to an end.

Round three of the UFC Nashville main event begins and Robt Font comes forward with pressure quickly. He lands a jab. Cory Sandhagen returns fire with a low kick. Another crisp jab from Font. Both men are throwing big shots in the pocket. Sandhagen with a flying knee. He continues to press forward and lands a takedown. Cory is working from half guard. He lands a nice elbow from the position. The crowd is not happy as the action has kind of stalled. Sandhagen remains on top and landing some strikes. He postures up and lands a good right hand. Font scrambles back to his feet and lands a nice right hand. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Nashville main event begins and Cory Sandhagen is able to score another early takedown. He moves to half guard and begins to land some punches from top position. Font scoots his way back to the cage and looks to get back to his feet. Sandhagen continues to smother him on the canvas. Rob Font looks for a guillotine, but Cory quickly escapes the hold.

Round five of the UFC Nashville headliner begins and Rob Font will need a finish if he wants to leave the arena victorious. ‘The Sandman’ with another quick takedown. He looks to lock up a d’arce choke. It appears to be tight, but Font is able to survive and escape.

Official UFC Nashville Result: Cory Sandhagen def. Rob Font by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Who would you like to see Sandhagen fight next following his victory over Font this evening in Tennessee?