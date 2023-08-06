We have you covered for all of tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Diaz’ results, including the highly anticipated main event between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.

Paul (6-1 Boxing) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a split decision loss to Tommy Fury in February of this year. Prior to that setback, ‘The Problem Child’ had gone a perfect 6-0, which included knockout victories over former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz will be making his professional boxing debut this evening at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The former UFC lightweight title challenger last competed in combat sports eleven months ago, where he scored a submission win over Tony Ferguson.

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Diaz’ event is co-headlined by a women’s featherweight bout featuring Amanda Serrano taking on Heather Hardy.

Also featured on the main card is a super middleweight bout between former UFC fighters Chris Avila and Jeremy Stephens.

Get all of tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Diaz’ Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):

185 lbs: Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

126 lbs: Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy

135 lbs: Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva

168 lbs: Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens

168 lbs: Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry

147 lbs: Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran

165 lbs: Kevin Newman II def. Kilo Madera Unanimous decision (79-72 x2, 80-71)

154 lbs: Jose Aguayo def. Noel Cavazos — Majority decision (39-37 x2, 38-38)

135 lbs: Luciano Ramos def. CJ Hamilton — Unanimous decision (40-36 x2, 39-37)

