‘Paul vs. Diaz’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - August 5, 2023
We have you covered for all of tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Diaz’ results, including the highly anticipated main event between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz

Paul (6-1 Boxing) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a split decision loss to Tommy Fury in February of this year. Prior to that setback, ‘The Problem Child’ had gone a perfect 6-0, which included knockout victories over former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz will be making his professional boxing debut this evening at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The former UFC lightweight title challenger last competed in combat sports eleven months ago, where he scored a submission win over Tony Ferguson.

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Diaz’ event is co-headlined by a women’s featherweight bout featuring Amanda Serrano taking on Heather Hardy.

Also featured on the main card is a super middleweight bout between former UFC fighters Chris Avila and Jeremy Stephens.

Get all of tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Diaz’ Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):

185 lbs: Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

126 lbs: Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy

135 lbs: Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva

168 lbs: Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens

168 lbs: Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry

147 lbs: Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran

165 lbs: Kevin Newman II def. Kilo Madera Unanimous decision (79-72 x2, 80-71)

154 lbs: Jose Aguayo def. Noel Cavazos — Majority decision (39-37 x2, 38-38)

135 lbs: Luciano Ramos def. CJ Hamilton — Unanimous decision (40-36 x2, 39-37)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s main event between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Nate Diaz

Related

Drake and Nate Diaz

Drake shares six-figure bet on Nate Diaz ahead of Jake Paul boxing match: "I can never bet against a Diaz brother"

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2023
Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz confirms intention to return to UFC after Jake Paul fight: "I appreciate the UFC more now"

Josh Evanoff - August 4, 2023

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz intends to return to MMA after his fight with Jake Paul.

Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nate Diaz claims Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier aren't "real fighters" due to the way they fought

Cole Shelton - August 4, 2023

Nate Diaz has taken aim at Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier.

Nate Diaz and Dana White
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz recalls a story of Dana White taking him gambling and giving him "a bunch of money"

Cole Shelton - August 4, 2023

Nate Diaz says he used to go gambling with UFC president Dana White.

Roy Jones Jr. and Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Roy Jones Jr. explains biggest concern for Nate Diaz's boxing match with Jake Paul: "Can you take it?"

Josh Evanoff - August 4, 2023

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. believes Nate Diaz’s defense will determine his fight with Jake Paul.

Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson believer in Francis Ngannou's boxing skills after training: "Tougher fight than anyone thinks"

Josh Evanoff - August 4, 2023
Michael Bisping, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping believes Nate Diaz has gotten into the head of Jake Paul ahead of their boxing match: “That may affect him in his performance”

Susan Cox - August 4, 2023

Michael Bisping believes that Nate Diaz has gotten into the head of Jake Paul ahead of their boxing match.

Conor McGregor
Jake Paul

Jake Paul says Conor McGregor fight “makes sense” after he knocks out Nate Diaz: “I always said I’d fight him”

Susan Cox - August 4, 2023

Jake Paul says a Conor McGregor fight ‘makes sense’ after he knocks out Nate Diaz.

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Chris Avila reacts following Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul press conference brawl: “Whatever pops off, I’m ready for it all”

Harry Kettle - August 4, 2023

Chris Avila has given his thoughts following the brawl that broke out between the teams of Nate Diaz and Jake Paul.

Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Nate Diaz laughs off Jake Paul calling him a bully: "You're influencing people to do anything for clout"

Josh Evanoff - August 3, 2023

Ahead of his boxing debut, Nate Diaz has laughed off Jake Paul’s attempt to paint him as the bad guy.