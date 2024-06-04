Jake Paul trolls Dana White amid UFC 303 press conference postponement: “I’m not going to talk about it publicly”

By Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2024

Jake Paul continues to poke at UFC CEO Dana White, this time amid the postponed UFC 303 press conference.

Jake Paul

The first press conference promoting the upcoming June 29th pay-per-view event headlined by Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler was scheduled to take place this past Monday in Dublin. Thousands of fans were expected to attend. While entry to the presser was going to be free, some were selling access to the festivities on the secondary market.

Ultimately, the press conference was postponed for unknown reasons, and Paul has commented on it.

Jake Paul Uses Dana White’s Own Words for Latest Troll Post

When Dana White was asked by reporters about Mike Tyson’s ulcer flareup and the bout with Jake Paul being postponed, the UFC boss said he wouldn’t talk about it publicly and for the first time in his life, he doesn’t have something to say.

Paul has turned the tables, using White’s own words on X to describe his thoughts on the UFC 303 press conference being postponed.

“People keep asking me about Conor McGregor / UFC 303 Obviously, I know a lot about it, but I’m not going to talk about it publicly For the first time probably ever in my life, I have no comment on something. That’s their world, and you know, they get pissed at me every time I talk about that stuff. Good for them and they’ll figure it out.”

Paul has been publicly seeking a fight for this summer now that “Iron” Mike is out of the picture for the time being. He even suggested settling his beef with KSI, although the chances of that one happening next month are slim to none. Time will tell if and when Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson gets rescheduled, but we’ll keep you posted.

Boxing News Dana White Jake Paul Mike Tyson UFC

