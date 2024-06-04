Sean Strickland unsure Paulo Costa actually wanted to fight him at UFC 302: “I think Costa maybe just wanted to be friends”

Sean Strickland Says Paulo Costa to Blame for “Weird” Fight

Speaking to reporters during the UFC 302 post-fight press conference, Sean Strickland said there were moments in his fight with Paulo Costa where he felt his opponent didn’t want to be there (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“It was just a weird f*cking fight, man. I don’t know what was going on with Costa. I think Costa maybe just wanted to be friends. I don’t know.

“… You can never tell how good somebody is until they fight somebody good. I think there was that moment where every time Costa was like, ‘I’m going to fight this man,’ he gets stuck in that phase like, ‘I don’t think I want to fight this man today.’ So I think a lot of it just is you never know how good somebody is until they fight somebody good, and that’s what you saw there.”

Strickland hopes to get a chance to become a two-time UFC middleweight champion for his next bout inside the Octagon. He lost the 185-pound gold in a close fight with Dricus Du Plessis earlier this year. That was a real split decision verdict, and Strickland has been calling for a rematch with “Stillknocks” ever since.