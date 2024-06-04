Daniel Cormier finds UFC 303: McGregor vs. Chandler press conference postponement to be “a little worrisome”

Daniel Cormier admits he’s a bit concerned over the postponement of the UFC 303 press conference in Dublin. Speculation has run rampant since the UFC announced that the presser scheduled for this past Monday wasn’t meant to be. No reason was given, but UFC 303 headliner Conor McGregor blamed a “series of obstacles beyond our control.” Ariel Helwani of “The MMA Hour” shut down rumors of anything nefarious, such as a failed drug test, being the reason for the postponement. Helwani also said that as of now, McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is still on for June 29th. Despite this, Cormier is a little nervous over the situation. RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR EXPLAINS WHY DUBLIN PRESS CONFERENCE WAS CANCELED AHEAD OF UFC 303

Daniel Cormier Explains Why He Has Some Worry Over UFC 303 Press Conference Postponement

During an episode of ESPN’s “Good Guy/Bad Buy,” Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen discussed the big news and whether or not there is reason for concern. Cormier believes that there is.

“To me, it feels like this is a big deal,” Cormier said. “I have reached out to many in the organization to try to find out what happened, and when everybody’s tight lipped as they are right now, to me that tells me it’s a little worrisome.”

Sonnen shared his belief that McGregor is more focused on his training, and perhaps he didn’t want to deal with the publicity of a major press conference right now. Cormier feels the postponement was on such short notice that he isn’t exactly buying that idea.

“I can’t imagine that if everything was good, he wouldn’t have let them know a little bit sooner, ‘Hey man, you guys cancel these flights, let’s let the people know we’re not doing this.’ I don’t know for a fact. We’re all guessing.”

BJPenn.com will keep you up to speed once more details on the UFC 303 press conference postponement emerges.