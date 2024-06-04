Daniel Cormier finds UFC 303: McGregor vs. Chandler press conference postponement to be “a little worrisome”

By Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2024

Daniel Cormier admits he’s a bit concerned over the postponement of the UFC 303 press conference in Dublin.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor

Speculation has run rampant since the UFC announced that the presser scheduled for this past Monday wasn’t meant to be. No reason was given, but UFC 303 headliner Conor McGregor blamed a “series of obstacles beyond our control.” Ariel Helwani of “The MMA Hour” shut down rumors of anything nefarious, such as a failed drug test, being the reason for the postponement. Helwani also said that as of now, McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is still on for June 29th.

Despite this, Cormier is a little nervous over the situation.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR EXPLAINS WHY DUBLIN PRESS CONFERENCE WAS CANCELED AHEAD OF UFC 303

Daniel Cormier Explains Why He Has Some Worry Over UFC 303 Press Conference Postponement

During an episode of ESPN’s “Good Guy/Bad Buy,” Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen discussed the big news and whether or not there is reason for concern. Cormier believes that there is.

“To me, it feels like this is a big deal,” Cormier said. “I have reached out to many in the organization to try to find out what happened, and when everybody’s tight lipped as they are right now, to me that tells me it’s a little worrisome.”

Sonnen shared his belief that McGregor is more focused on his training, and perhaps he didn’t want to deal with the publicity of a major press conference right now. Cormier feels the postponement was on such short notice that he isn’t exactly buying that idea.

“I can’t imagine that if everything was good, he wouldn’t have let them know a little bit sooner, ‘Hey man, you guys cancel these flights, let’s let the people know we’re not doing this.’ I don’t know for a fact. We’re all guessing.”

BJPenn.com will keep you up to speed once more details on the UFC 303 press conference postponement emerges.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Daniel Cormier UFC

Related

Jake Paul

Jake Paul trolls Dana White amid UFC 303 press conference postponement: "I'm not going to talk about it publicly"

Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2024
Sean Strickland Paulo Costa UFC 302
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland unsure Paulo Costa actually wanted to fight him at UFC 302: "I think Costa maybe just wanted to be friends"

Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2024

Sean Strickland admits his UFC 302 bout with Paulo Costa was a “weird” one.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 167
Dustin Jacoby

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 167 with Jared Cannonier, Dustin Jacoby, Cody Stamann, and John Castaneda

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2024

In the 167th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Louisville.

Dana White, Islam Makhachev, UFC 294, UFC
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev reacts after Dana White claims Jon Jones is still the best pound for pound fighter in the UFC

Harry Kettle - June 4, 2024

Islam Makhachev has given his thoughts on Dana White claiming that Jon Jones is still the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

Jared Cannonier
Nassourdine Imavov

UFC Louisville: ‘Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov‘ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - June 4, 2024

The UFC makes its return to Louisville this weekend as Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov prepare to clash in a blockbuster middleweight bout.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya reacts to Sean Strickland’s split decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302: “Costa sucks off the back foot”

Harry Kettle - June 4, 2024
Michael Chandler and Max Holloway
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen pitches Max Holloway vs. Michael Chandler BMF title fight if Conor McGregor is unable to compete at UFC 303

Harry Kettle - June 4, 2024

MMA pundit Chael Sonnen has pitched the idea of Max Holloway vs Michael Chandler in a BMF title fight if Conor McGregor pulls out of UFC 303.

Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier UFC 302
Islam Makhachev

What's next for the stars of UFC 302?

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2024

The UFC was in Newark, New Jersey for UFC 302 with the lightweight title on the line.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Yves Edwards reveals Dustin Poirier entered UFC 302 with injured ribs and hadn't grappled for over two weeks

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2024

Dustin Poirier entered his UFC 302 title fight against Islam Makhachev with a rib injury that impacted his training camp.

Islam Makhachev, Conor McGregor
UFC

Stephen A. Smith says Conor McGregor "has no business being in the Octagon" with Islam Makhachev ever

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2024

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has no interest in a potential fight between Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev.