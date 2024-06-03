Former UFC champ sides with Dana White in Islam Makhachev/Jon Jones ‘Pound for Pound’ debate
UFC President Dana White’s post-UFC 302 remarks about the pound-for-pound rankings are a major talking point of the post-fight aftermath.
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defeated Dustin Poirier by fifth-round submission at UFC 302 on Saturday. It was Makhachev’s latest successful title defense after back-to-back wins over Alexander Volkanovski in 2023.
Makhachev entered UFC 302 as the UFC’s pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter, and will likely remain such in this week’s rankings. UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones sits at No. 2 in the rankings despite a 15-month hiatus.
White made headlines at the UFC 302 post-fight press conference when he claimed that Jones, and not Makhachev, deserves the No. 1 pound-for-pound spot. His remarks divided fans and pundits on social media and drew public appreciation from Jones.
One prominent UFC fighter vehemently agrees with White’s assessment.
Aljamain Sterling agrees with Dana White’s P4P nod to Jon Jones
In a recent upload to his YouTube channel, Aljamain Sterling gave the nod to Jones in the pound-for-pound debate.
“If we’re talking pound-for-pound, everyone’s criteria is different,” Sterling said of White’s remarks. “But I think pound-for-pound, the way I understand it is, if weight wasn’t a factor, skill-for-skill, who would be the best guy?
“I agree, I think it’s Jon Jones.”
Jones captured the then-vacant UFC heavyweight title by submitting Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. He was scheduled to face Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 before withdrawing due to injury, and the Miocic fight is expected to be rescheduled for November.
Makhachev has UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards on his radar for his next outing, although those plans could change if Belal Muhammad captures the belt. Makhachev also has a potential rematch with Arman Tsarukyan on the table for his next lightweight title defense.
Sterling and White believe Jones deserves the pound-for-pound No. 1 spot, despite Makhachev’s activity level during Jones’s absence. As the debate rolls on, Jones and Makhachev top the pound-for-pound list, and their standings continue to be discussed.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
