Former UFC champ sides with Dana White in Islam Makhachev/Jon Jones ‘Pound for Pound’ debate

UFC President Dana White’s post-UFC 302 remarks about the pound-for-pound rankings are a major talking point of the post-fight aftermath.

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defeated Dustin Poirier by fifth-round submission at UFC 302 on Saturday. It was Makhachev’s latest successful title defense after back-to-back wins over Alexander Volkanovski in 2023.

Makhachev entered UFC 302 as the UFC’s pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter, and will likely remain such in this week’s rankings. UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones sits at No. 2 in the rankings despite a 15-month hiatus.

White made headlines at the UFC 302 post-fight press conference when he claimed that Jones, and not Makhachev, deserves the No. 1 pound-for-pound spot. His remarks divided fans and pundits on social media and drew public appreciation from Jones.

One prominent UFC fighter vehemently agrees with White’s assessment.