Former UFC champ sides with Dana White in Islam Makhachev/Jon Jones ‘Pound for Pound’ debate

By Curtis Calhoun - June 3, 2024

UFC President Dana White’s post-UFC 302 remarks about the pound-for-pound rankings are a major talking point of the post-fight aftermath.

Dana White, Islam Makhachev, Jon Jones

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defeated Dustin Poirier by fifth-round submission at UFC 302 on Saturday. It was Makhachev’s latest successful title defense after back-to-back wins over Alexander Volkanovski in 2023.

Makhachev entered UFC 302 as the UFC’s pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter, and will likely remain such in this week’s rankings. UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones sits at No. 2 in the rankings despite a 15-month hiatus.

White made headlines at the UFC 302 post-fight press conference when he claimed that Jones, and not Makhachev, deserves the No. 1 pound-for-pound spot. His remarks divided fans and pundits on social media and drew public appreciation from Jones.

One prominent UFC fighter vehemently agrees with White’s assessment.

Aljamain Sterling agrees with Dana White’s P4P nod to Jon Jones

In a recent upload to his YouTube channel, Aljamain Sterling gave the nod to Jones in the pound-for-pound debate.

“If we’re talking pound-for-pound, everyone’s criteria is different,” Sterling said of White’s remarks. “But I think pound-for-pound, the way I understand it is, if weight wasn’t a factor, skill-for-skill, who would be the best guy?

“I agree, I think it’s Jon Jones.”

Jones captured the then-vacant UFC heavyweight title by submitting Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. He was scheduled to face Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 before withdrawing due to injury, and the Miocic fight is expected to be rescheduled for November.

Makhachev has UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards on his radar for his next outing, although those plans could change if Belal Muhammad captures the belt. Makhachev also has a potential rematch with Arman Tsarukyan on the table for his next lightweight title defense.

Sterling and White believe Jones deserves the pound-for-pound No. 1 spot, despite Makhachev’s activity level during Jones’s absence. As the debate rolls on, Jones and Makhachev top the pound-for-pound list, and their standings continue to be discussed.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Islam Makhachev Jon Jones UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor

Sean O'Malley reveals he and Conor McGregor talked to squash public beef: 'I tried to hate him, it didn't work!'

Curtis Calhoun - June 3, 2024
Chris Curtis, Paulo Costa
UFC

Chris Curtis offers to fight Paulo Costa after UFC 302 loss to Sean Strickland: "It would be an honour"

Josh Evanoff - June 3, 2024

Chris Curtis wants to fight Paulo Costa after the Brazilian’s return at UFC 302 on Saturday.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler breaks his silence after UFC 303 press conference is canceled: "Walk on"

Josh Evanoff - June 3, 2024

Michael Chandler is keeping things cryptic after the UFC 303 press conference was canceled earlier today.

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira reveals Jiri Prochazka rematch is likely next for UFC return: "I would like to fight in August"

Josh Evanoff - June 3, 2024

It seems that Jiri Prochazka will likely be next for UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Eddie Alvarez, Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez: Dustin Poirier showed how to solve the "Dagestani puzzle" at UFC 302

Curtis Calhoun - June 3, 2024

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez feels Dustin Poirier might’ve cracked the code to defeating Islam Makhachev.

Kamaru Usman, Dustin Poirier

Kamaru Usman becomes the latest to welcome "Fantastic fight" against Dustin Poirier after UFC 302

Curtis Calhoun - June 3, 2024
Islam Makhachev and Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Islam Makhachev opens as betting underdog for potential welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2024

Islam Makhachev has opened as an underdog for a potential welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
UFC

Conor McGregor explains why Dublin press conference was canceled ahead of UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2024

Conor McGregor has taken to social media to reveal why the Dublin press conference between him and Michael Chandler ahead of UFC 303 is off.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Alexander Volkanovski reveals interest in Dustin Poirier superfight

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2024

UFC star Alexander Volkanovski has revealed that he’d be interested in a possible showdown with Dustin Poirier.

Belal Muhammad and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Belal Muhammad confirms that he isn't interested in fighting Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2024

UFC welterweight title contender Belal Muhammad has confirmed that he isn’t interested in fighting Islam Makhachev.