Jon Jones reacts to Dana White’s comments about pound for pound rankings following UFC 302: “Facts are facts”

The pound-for-pound debate has been sparked yet again, and Jon Jones has weighed in.

UFC 302 is in the books and with it came the third successful UFC Lightweight Championship defense for Islam Makhachev. A D’Arce choke in the fifth and final round sealed it for the 155-pound titleholder in his matchup with Dustin Poirier. It wasn’t an easy ride for Makhachev, who got dinged up in the title fight, but he continues to show just how elite he is.

Makhachev is likely to remain at the top of the official UFC pound-for-pound list, but UFC CEO Dana White told reporters during the UFC 302 post-fight press conference that only Jones deserves that spot.

RELATED: DANA WHITE SAYS ANYONE CALLING ISLAM MAKHACHEV THE BEST POUND FOR POUND FIGHTER IS “NUTS” AFTER UFC 302