Jon Jones reacts to Dana White’s comments about pound for pound rankings following UFC 302: “Facts are facts”
The pound-for-pound debate has been sparked yet again, and Jon Jones has weighed in.
UFC 302 is in the books and with it came the third successful UFC Lightweight Championship defense for Islam Makhachev. A D’Arce choke in the fifth and final round sealed it for the 155-pound titleholder in his matchup with Dustin Poirier. It wasn’t an easy ride for Makhachev, who got dinged up in the title fight, but he continues to show just how elite he is.
Makhachev is likely to remain at the top of the official UFC pound-for-pound list, but UFC CEO Dana White told reporters during the UFC 302 post-fight press conference that only Jones deserves that spot.
Jon Jones Sides With Dana White in UFC Pound-for-Pound Discussion
Jon Jones, the UFC Heavyweight Champion, has taken to his X account to respond to Dana’s comments. “Bones” was appreciative of the UFC boss and agreed with him.
It felt awesome to get that level of recognition from the boss, the man that’s literally been here since UFC 1. I know the haters are not gonna like his comments but Dana’s a pretty hard person to argue with. @danawhite has had a front row seat to my entire career, facts are…
— BONY (@JonnyBones) June 2, 2024
“It felt awesome to get that level of recognition from the boss, the man that’s literally been here since UFC 1. I know the haters are not gonna like his comments but Dana’s a pretty hard person to argue with. @danawhite has had a front row seat to my entire career, facts are facts.”
Jones hasn’t competed since winning heavyweight gold back in March 2023. An injury prevented him from making his first title defense at UFC 295 against Stipe Miocic. The UFC has hoped to reschedule the bout this year. Some have called for Jones to be stripped of the championship given his inactivity, but Dana White has balked at the idea and booked interim titleholder Tom Aspinall to put his gold at stake against Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event of UFC 304 in Manchester on July 27th.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dana White Jon Jones UFC