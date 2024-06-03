Former UFC star Marlon Moraes sworn in as Davie, FL Police Officer after MMA retirement

Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes is transitioning to life after fighting with ease.

Last week, the Davie (FL) Police Department swore in Moraes as one of its newest officers. The department announced the news of Moraes completing his law enforcement certification in a recent social media post.

Moraes’s new career path comes less than a year after announcing his MMA retirement. His final fight was a loss to eventual 2023 PFL featherweight finalist, Gabriel Braga, last June.

Moraes is the latest MMA fighter to make the move to law enforcement after hanging up the gloves. His former UFC opponent, Jimmie Rivera, graduated from the New Jersey police academy in January 2023.

Current UFC standouts, including Renato Moicano, have expressed profound interest in becoming law enforcers after their fighting careers conclude.