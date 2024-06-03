Former UFC star Marlon Moraes sworn in as Davie, FL Police Officer after MMA retirement
Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes is transitioning to life after fighting with ease.
Last week, the Davie (FL) Police Department swore in Moraes as one of its newest officers. The department announced the news of Moraes completing his law enforcement certification in a recent social media post.
Moraes’s new career path comes less than a year after announcing his MMA retirement. His final fight was a loss to eventual 2023 PFL featherweight finalist, Gabriel Braga, last June.
Moraes is the latest MMA fighter to make the move to law enforcement after hanging up the gloves. His former UFC opponent, Jimmie Rivera, graduated from the New Jersey police academy in January 2023.
Current UFC standouts, including Renato Moicano, have expressed profound interest in becoming law enforcers after their fighting careers conclude.
Marlon Moraes transitions from fighter to law enforcement
Moraes began his professional MMA career in April 2007 on the Brazil regional scene. After an up-and-down start to his career, he became a star in World Series of Fighting (now PFL), eventually becoming the promotion’s bantamweight champion.
After four successful WSOF title defenses, Moraes made his UFC debut at UFC 212. He lost a split decision to Raphael Assunção, snapping what at the time was a 13-fight winning streak.
Moraes would go on to win four consecutive fights in the UFC Octagon, including vicious knockouts of former bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling and Rivera. He fought for the then-vacant bantamweight title at UFC 238, losing to Henry Cejudo by third-round TKO.
A win over UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo would be the last victory of Moraes’s career. He lost seven consecutive fights to end his career in the cage, suffering back-to-back losses to Brendan Loughnane and Braga during the 2023 PFL regular season.
Moraes’s MMA career featured plenty of highlights and memorable moments. Many fighters struggle to transition to life after competition, although Moraes seems content with making a difference in his community going forward.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Marlon Moraes UFC