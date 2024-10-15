Dana White vows to fix UFC rankings after ‘morons’ don’t move up Khalil Rountree Jr. after Alex Pereira loss: “They strike again”

By Josh Evanoff - October 15, 2024

Dana White is ready to fix the UFC rankings after the latest update.

Dana White

Earlier this month in Salt Lake City, Khalil Rountree Jr. faced off with Alex Pereira. Heading into the contest, ‘The War Horse’ was a massive underdog given his ranking, among other factors. However, Rountree Jr. nearly upset ‘Poatan’ in the main event of UFC 307, scoring an early knockdown and leading on the judges’ scorecards through three frames.

However, the Brazilian came roaring back in round four. Ultimately, Alex Pereira finished Khalil Rountree Jr. with a devastating combination, scoring a brutal finish. With the victory, the light-heavyweight champion retained his gold. However, the challenger impressed many in defeat.

That being said, he didn’t move up in the UFC rankings. Instead, the panel compromised of lightly-known media members kept Khali Rountree at number eight in the light-heavyweight rankings. That decision has seemingly led Dana White to demand some changes. In a recent Instagram video, the promoter discussed the decision.

Dana White vows to fix UFC rankings after Khalil Rountree Jr. isn’t moved up

There, Dana White vowed to fix the UFC rankings, and called the media members “morons”. While he didn’t specify how the rankings will be changed, he did reveal that a meeting is set for later this week about the issue.

“The morons strike again.” Dana White stated in the video published to social media earlier this week, discussing Khalil Rountree’s loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 307. “Rountree fights that badass fight against Pereira, and the morons rank him at number eight. They kept him at number eight. Literally this week I have a meeting to try and fix the rankings and get these no-nothing, do-nothing out of it. Hopefully this week, I get this fixed. Have a great day everybody.”

For what it’s worth, this is far from the first time Dana White has complained about the UFC rankings. Over the last year, the promoter has repeatedly slammed the rankings committee for not ranking heavyweight champion Jon Jones pound-for-pound number one.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC President? Do you believe Dana White should make some changes to the rankings?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Pereira Dana White Khalil Rountree UFC

