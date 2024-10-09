Anthony Smith explains why he took pride in watching Khalil Rountree Jr. find early success against Alex Pereira at UFC 307: “At least it ain’t just me”

UFC fighter Anthony Smith says he took pride in seeing Khalil Rountree Jr enjoy success against Alex Pereira in their UFC 307 main event.

Last weekend, Khalil Rountree Jr performed brilliantly against Alex Pereira. He put up an incredible fight against the Brazilian and while he ultimately lost via stoppage, his stock went up dramatically.

He showed heart, determination and a great deal of skill, to the point where he was even able to drop ‘Poatan’. No, he didn’t get the job done, but there’s an excellent chance that he’ll be hanging around the title picture for a while to come after such an outing.

Anthony Smith, who fell short to Khalil Rountree Jr when the two fought, gave his thoughts on how it all played out in Utah.