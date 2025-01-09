Kamaru Usman puts trash talking UFC welterweights on blast: ‘No one is scared of any of you’

By Fernando Quiles - January 9, 2025

Kamaru Usman has sent a clear message to the UFC welterweight division.

Kamaru Usman

Usman hasn’t been in action since October 2023 when he took a short notice fight against Khamzat Chimaev. “The Nigerian Nightmare” has said he isn’t 100 percent and is waiting to get healthy before he takes another fight. That hasn’t stopped the likes of Ian Machado Garry from claiming that the former UFC welterweight champion is afraid to step back inside the Octagon.

Usman has heard enough.

RELATED: KAMARU USMAN SLAMS IAN MACHADO GARRY FOR DUCKING ACCUSATIONS: “WHO THE F*** IS THAT GUY FOR ME TO BE A LATE REPLACEMENT FOR?”

Kamaru Usman Eviscerates Trash Talking Welterweights

On an episode of the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast, Kamaru Usman took a moment to address the 170-pounders who insist that he’s afraid to fight them.

“For those of you who keep thinking that I am not fighting because I’m choosing not to fight like all these stupid guys, these stupid fighters that are running their mouths saying, ‘Oh, he don’t wanna fight me,’ shut your mouth,” Usman said. “No one is scared of any of you. I’ve been at the top of the division, pound-for-pound, with an iron fist spanking all of y’all for a while. So, listen, when I am healthy I will get in there. I want to fight and I can’t wait to fight to whoop one of y’all. So, shut your mouth all of you stupid welterweights and wait for when I am healthy again. I’ll fight all of you, I don’t care.”

Usman has dropped three straight fights, which is unusual territory for him. With that said, Usman was competitive in all of those bouts and he was cruising to a victory over Leon Edwards in their rematch before being on the receiving end of a late head kick KO. Usman ended up dropping his trilogy fight against “Rocky” and then fell short in his bout with Chimaev.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave a H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Kamaru Usman UFC

Related

Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong

Henry Cejudo confident he can score knockout win over Song Yadong in UFC Seattle headliner: "Stopping this dude"

Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2025
Usman Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor
UFC

Usman Nurmagomedov unbothered by Conor McGregor's threat to corner Paul Hughes in Bellator title fight: "I'll smash them both"

Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2025

Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov isn’t worried about Conor McGregor or Paul Hughes.

Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns
Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns shares story of running into Colby Covington at concert amid beef: "I was ready if something happens"

Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns is opening up on his previous meeting with Colby Covington.

Joe Rogan, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Joe Rogan retracts "bulls**t" rumor that Jon Jones wants $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall

Cole Shelton - January 9, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has walked back on his claim that Jon Jones wants $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall.

Urijah Faber
Urijah Faber

UFC quietly releases MMA legend Urijah Faber

Harry Kettle - January 9, 2025

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released mixed martial arts legend Urijah Faber, who many didn’t realize was still on the roster.

Michael Page

Michael Page is fine with Shara Magomedov shooting takedowns at UFC Saudi Arabia

Harry Kettle - January 9, 2025
Dana White
UFC

Dana White reveals his most vulnerable moment in the UFC

Harry Kettle - January 9, 2025

UFC president Dana White has revealed when he felt the most vulnerable during his many years with the promotion.

Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas
Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern wishes she never took Amanda Ribas fight back in 2019, vows to get different result at UFC Vegas 101

Cole Shelton - January 8, 2025

Mackenzie Dern is looking to avenge her 2019 loss to Amanda Ribas on Saturday.

Dana White, Turki Alalshikh
UFC

REPORT | Saudi Arabia, UFC and TKO Group set to create new professional boxing league

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2025

According to a recent report, Saudi Arabia’s PIF, and the UFC could announce a boxing league as soon as this month.

Payton Talbott, Andrew Tate
UFC

Payton Talbott hopes to fight 'poison' Andrew Tate after UFC 311 return: "He has this vendetta against women"

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2025

UFC bantamweight contender Payton Talbott wants a fight with Andrew Tate.