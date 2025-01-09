Kamaru Usman puts trash talking UFC welterweights on blast: ‘No one is scared of any of you’
Kamaru Usman has sent a clear message to the UFC welterweight division.
Usman hasn’t been in action since October 2023 when he took a short notice fight against Khamzat Chimaev. “The Nigerian Nightmare” has said he isn’t 100 percent and is waiting to get healthy before he takes another fight. That hasn’t stopped the likes of Ian Machado Garry from claiming that the former UFC welterweight champion is afraid to step back inside the Octagon.
Usman has heard enough.
Kamaru Usman Eviscerates Trash Talking Welterweights
On an episode of the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast, Kamaru Usman took a moment to address the 170-pounders who insist that he’s afraid to fight them.
“For those of you who keep thinking that I am not fighting because I’m choosing not to fight like all these stupid guys, these stupid fighters that are running their mouths saying, ‘Oh, he don’t wanna fight me,’ shut your mouth,” Usman said. “No one is scared of any of you. I’ve been at the top of the division, pound-for-pound, with an iron fist spanking all of y’all for a while. So, listen, when I am healthy I will get in there. I want to fight and I can’t wait to fight to whoop one of y’all. So, shut your mouth all of you stupid welterweights and wait for when I am healthy again. I’ll fight all of you, I don’t care.”
Usman has dropped three straight fights, which is unusual territory for him. With that said, Usman was competitive in all of those bouts and he was cruising to a victory over Leon Edwards in their rematch before being on the receiving end of a late head kick KO. Usman ended up dropping his trilogy fight against “Rocky” and then fell short in his bout with Chimaev.
