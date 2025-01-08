Daniel Cormier unsure Jon Jones gets rumored $30 million payday to fight Tom Aspinall

Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones’ Payday for Tom Aspinall Fight

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier discussed Jon Jones’ supposed $30 million request. “DC” explained why he feels that number is more realistic for someone like Conor McGregor.

“Conor McGregor comes back to fight and goes, ‘I want 30 million to fight,’ the UFC considers it,” Cormier said. “Why? Because when Conor McGregor was scheduled to fight at International Fight Week, the gate was $22 million. Sustainable business, you’ve got to be able to sustain your business if you’re going to be paying those types of numbers. Conor makes 22 million at the gate, Conor has sponsorships, Conor definitely sells a million and a half, two million pay-per-views, you can almost understand Conor McGregor saying, ‘Give me 30 million,’ and why it might happen.”

With that said, Cormier wouldn’t be surprised if his former foe agrees to an offer that is well worth his while.

“I’m not sure he gets to 30, but if you ask for 30 and you get 20 or you get 15, that’s a win for Jon Jones on his way out,” Cormier said.

Jones in undoubtedly a future UFC Hall of Famer. He dominated the light heavyweight division for years and currently reigns as the heavyweight champion. While Jones can walk away from the sport of MMA today with his legacy intact, the Aspinall fight is the clear direction for clarity at heavyweight.

We’ll keep you posted on the status of a potential clash between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

