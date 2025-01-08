Daniel Cormier unsure Jon Jones gets rumored $30 million payday to fight Tom Aspinall

By Fernando Quiles - January 8, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier isn’t so sure that Jon Jones gets $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones

UFC CEO Dana White has guaranteed fans that he will book the heavyweight title unification bout this year. Jones has publicly said that he wants a significant payday in order to accept a fight with the interim UFC heavyweight titleholder. A rumored asking price that longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has heard is $30 million.

Cormier doesn’t know if “Bones” will get that number, but he won’t rule out a figure that comes close.

RELATED: MICHAEL BISPING PRAISES JON JONES FOR ‘STROKE OF GENIUS’ MARKETING AHEAD OF POSSIBLE TOM ASPINALL FIGHT

Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones’ Payday for Tom Aspinall Fight

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier discussed Jon Jones’ supposed $30 million request. “DC” explained why he feels that number is more realistic for someone like Conor McGregor.

“Conor McGregor comes back to fight and goes, ‘I want 30 million to fight,’ the UFC considers it,” Cormier said. “Why? Because when Conor McGregor was scheduled to fight at International Fight Week, the gate was $22 million. Sustainable business, you’ve got to be able to sustain your business if you’re going to be paying those types of numbers. Conor makes 22 million at the gate, Conor has sponsorships, Conor definitely sells a million and a half, two million pay-per-views, you can almost understand Conor McGregor saying, ‘Give me 30 million,’ and why it might happen.”

With that said, Cormier wouldn’t be surprised if his former foe agrees to an offer that is well worth his while.

“I’m not sure he gets to 30, but if you ask for 30 and you get 20 or you get 15, that’s a win for Jon Jones on his way out,” Cormier said.

Jones in undoubtedly a future UFC Hall of Famer. He dominated the light heavyweight division for years and currently reigns as the heavyweight champion. While Jones can walk away from the sport of MMA today with his legacy intact, the Aspinall fight is the clear direction for clarity at heavyweight.

We’ll keep you posted on the status of a potential clash between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave a H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Jon Jones

Related

Cain Velasquez and Jon Jones

Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez shares prediction for potential Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall title fight

Cole Shelton - January 7, 2025
Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Former UFC champion believes Jon Jones is worried about potential title unification fight with Tom Aspinall: 'It will not be so easy'

Fernando Quiles - January 7, 2025

One ex-UFC titleholder believes that Jon Jones may have a bit of fear going into a potential mega fight with Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones punches Stipe Miocic
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping praises Jon Jones for 'stroke of genius' marketing ahead of possible Tom Aspinall fight

Fernando Quiles - January 6, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones has played his cards right.

Jon Jones Islam Makhachev
Javier Mendez

Renowned MMA coach Javier Mendez explains why Islam Makhachev is ahead of Jon Jones on UFC pound-for-pound list

Fernando Quiles - January 5, 2025

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez has offered his take on why Islam Makhachev is ahead of Jon Jones on the UFC pound-for-pound list.

Daniel Cormier
UFC

Daniel Cormier reveals drastic measures he took during UFC run

Harry Kettle - January 3, 2025

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has revealed the drastic measures he took during his iconic run with the promotion.

Jon Jones press conference

Former Jon Jones opponent predicts 'Bones' will retire after fighting Tom Aspinall in 2025

Fernando Quiles - January 2, 2025
Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones reflects on his accomplishments in 2024 ahead of the new year

Harry Kettle - December 31, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has taken the time to reflect on his 2024 accomplishments ahead of the new year.

Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Former two-division UFC champion believes Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria is bigger fight than Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Fernando Quiles - December 27, 2024

A former UFC “champ-champ” believes Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria could be even bigger than Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones UFC crowd
UFC

Jon Jones details five-year plan for UFC retirement amid uncertainty of Tom Aspinall fight: "Money is a motivator"

Josh Evanoff - December 23, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has laid out his plans for the next five years.

Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan praises what Daniel Cormier achieved in MMA

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has praised what Daniel Cormier has been able to achieve in the world of mixed martial arts.