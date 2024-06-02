Dana White says anyone calling Islam Makhachev the best pound for pound fighter is “nuts” after UFC 302

Dana White Dismisses Islam Makhachev Taking Pound-for-Pound Spot

During the UFC 302 post-fight press conference, Dana White was dismissive of the idea that Islam Makhachev may have taken over as the pound-for-pound best fighter today.

Dana White: For anybody to call Islam the pound for pound best fighter in the world when Jon Jones is still fucking fighting is nuts and shouldn't be ranking in the pound for pound or doing any of the fucking rankings ever. #UFC302 pic.twitter.com/8Hs1uqKAyC — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) June 2, 2024

“I think he’s incredible, I don’t think he’s the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world,” White said. “For anybody to call Islam the best pound-for-pound best fighter in the world when Jon Jones is still f****** fighting is nuts and shouldn’t be ranking in the pound-for-pound or doing any of the f****** rankings ever if that’s what you really think. Jon Jones has never lost a fight ever. He’s fought all the baddest dudes in the world, and then when you think about what pound-for-pound rankings really mean, he moved up to heavyweight and destroyed the best guy in the world. As long as Jon Jones is still fighting, active, and in the rankings, yeah, nobody is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world.”

Jones is the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, but he hasn’t fought since winning the gold back in March 2023 due to injury. “Bones” had been scheduled for a showdown with Stipe Miocic in November of last year, but he suffered a torn pectoral muscle.