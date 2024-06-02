Dana White says anyone calling Islam Makhachev the best pound for pound fighter is “nuts” after UFC 302

By Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has bashed those who believe that Islam Makhachev should be considered the pound-for-pound best fighter in MMA when Jon Jones remains active.

Dana White, Islam Makhachev, UFC 294, UFC

Makhachev made his third successful UFC Lightweight Championship defense against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302, but it wasn’t easy. Poirier showed solid takedown defense and was able to do some damage on the 155-pound champion. In the end, Makhachev submitted Poirier in the fifth round via D’Arce choke.

Despite Makhachev’s impressive run thus far, Dana isn’t sold on him being calling the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world.

Dana White Dismisses Islam Makhachev Taking Pound-for-Pound Spot

During the UFC 302 post-fight press conference, Dana White was dismissive of the idea that Islam Makhachev may have taken over as the pound-for-pound best fighter today.

“I think he’s incredible, I don’t think he’s the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world,” White said. “For anybody to call Islam the best pound-for-pound best fighter in the world when Jon Jones is still f****** fighting is nuts and shouldn’t be ranking in the pound-for-pound or doing any of the f****** rankings ever if that’s what you really think. Jon Jones has never lost a fight ever. He’s fought all the baddest dudes in the world, and then when you think about what pound-for-pound rankings really mean, he moved up to heavyweight and destroyed the best guy in the world. As long as Jon Jones is still fighting, active, and in the rankings, yeah, nobody is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world.”

Jones is the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, but he hasn’t fought since winning the gold back in March 2023 due to injury. “Bones” had been scheduled for a showdown with Stipe Miocic in November of last year, but he suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White Islam Makhachev UFC

