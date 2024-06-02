Pros react after Islam Makhachev submits Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Tonight’s UFC 302 was headlined by a lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.

Makhachev (26-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a nasty knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski at October’s UFC 294 event in Abu Dhabi. That victory had marked the Dagestani’s thirteenth in a row and second defense of the lightweight title.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier (30-9 MMA) was most previously seen in action at March’s UFC 299 event, where he scored a sensational second-round knockout victory over Benoit Saint-Denis. That win was of course preceded by a knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in a fight for the BMF title at UFC 291.

Tonight’s UFC 302 main event resulted in a thrilling back and forth affair. Islam Makhachev was able to get off to a strong start in the opening round, dominating Dustin Poirier on the canvas. However, ‘The Diamond’ had a much better second frame and was able to gain some confidence. Round three resulted in another good round for Makhachev, as he was once again able to get the fight to the floor. Then, in round four, ‘The Diamond’ was able to find success on the feet, opening up a bad cut on the reigning champ. Despite his best efforts, Poirier wound up getting taken down in the fifth and final round, which allowed Islam to lock up a fight-ending d’arce choke submission (see that here).

Official UFC 302 Results: Islam Makhachev def. Dustin Poirier via submission (d’arce choke) in Round 5

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Makhachev vs. Poirier’ below:

The first walk in UFC History in the new gold gloves…fitting it’s DP. Differences aside, his dues have been paid. #ufc302 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 2, 2024

Two of the best to ever do it at 155! LFG!!! #JustScrap — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 2, 2024

Kabib kept Dustin on fence and cheese graded him there the entire fight to take the back . I think Makhachev will follow the same suit….now let’s seeee — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) June 2, 2024

This #UFC302 main event is one of those that just feels special. I got goosebumps. 💎 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) June 2, 2024

So far Poirier defense is holding up well — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) June 2, 2024

That eye seems to really be bothering Islam, and DP’s takedown defense is looking good. Could be a closer one that we thought! #ufc302 — Miles Chapo Johns (@milesxjohns) June 2, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Islam Makhachev defeating Dustin Poirier at UFC 302:

And still Alhamdillah!! great fight Dustin’s a legend great fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 2, 2024

That was a Great Fight!!! Congrats to both guys 👏🏽 #ufc302 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 2, 2024

Darce choke finish for Makhachev – Dustin’s legacy only grows .Epic matchup and rivalry for the books. #UFC302 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) June 2, 2024

He fought good. Fought off the takedown as much as he could and created a lot of opportunities on the feet. Can’t be disappointed with that performance. #DustinPoirier #ufc302 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 2, 2024

Great finish from Islam and he showed a lot of grit, against a very determined Poirier. I had it 2-2 going into the 5th round. Great fight from both men!! #ufc302 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 2, 2024

