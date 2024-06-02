Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz react after Islam Makhachev stops Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

By Chris Taylor - June 1, 2024

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have shared reactions following Islam Makhachev’s submission victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

Makhachev (26-1 MMA) and Poirier (30-9 MMA) collided in tonight’s pay-per-view headliner in New Jersey with the promotion’s lightweight title up for grabs.

Islam Makhachev was returning to action for the first time since scoring a nasty knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski at October’s UFC 294 event in Abu Dhabi. That victory had marked the Dagestani’s thirteenth in a row and second defense of the lightweight title.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier (30-9 MMA) was most previously seen in action at March’s UFC 299 event, where he scored a sensational second-round knockout victory over Benoit Saint-Denis. That win was of course preceded by a knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in a fight for the BMF title at UFC 291.

Tonight’s lightweight title fight lived up to the hype as Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier went to war for nearly twenty-five minutes. The champion got off to a dominant start in the opening round, but ‘The Diamond’ showed his resilience and was able to keep the fight competitive heading into a fifth and final round. It was in Round 5 that Islam was able to score a big takedown which he quickly used to transition into a d’Arce choke. That choke eventually forced Dustin Poirier to tap out and Islam Makhachev once again left the Octagon with his title in hand.

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 302 event, both Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz took to ‘X’ with the following reactions:

“I’ll get back to ya’s tomorrow. CMG.”

“20 KO’s up next for the Mac Dad.”

“Those fights were fuk’n boring.”

What do you think of the comments made by Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz following Islam Makhachev’s win over Dustin Poirier? How did you rate tonight’s pay-per-view event on a scale of 1-10? Share your thoughts in the comments on social media Penn Nation!

Conor McGregor Dustin Poirier Islam Makhachev Nate Diaz UFC

