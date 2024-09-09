Sean O’Malley explains why he’s not concerned about Merab Dvalishvili’s cardio and pace ahead of UFC 306

By Cole Shelton - September 9, 2024

Sean O’Malley knows Merab Dvalishvili is known for his cardio and pace, but he doesn’t think that will play any role in their UFC 306 fight.

Sean O'Malley

O’Malley is looking to defend his bantamweight title for the second time on Saturday as he takes on Dvalishvili in an intriguing matchup. It’s a fight many fans are torn on who will win, but O’Malley is confident he will win the fight by KO and will do so early in the fight. With O’Malley thinking he will KO Dvalishvili early, he doesn’t his cardio will play any role.

“His cardio is his number one attribute. But, cardio doesn’t mean shit when you are knocked out in the second round. If he thinks he can strike with me, he’s making a big mistake. But, he’s also making a big mistake trying to wrestle me. It’s really his choice how he wants to get knocked out,” O’Malley said on UFC 306 Countdown.

If Sean O’Malley can KO Merab Dvalihsvili early at UFC 306 as he says, it would be a statement-making win. He would also silence even more doubters, as many do think Dvalishvili will be able to have success with his wrestling.

Sean O’Malley’s coach expects ‘Suga’ to KO Merab Dvalishvili

But, O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch thinks Merab Dvalishvili’s style makes him perfect for ‘Suga’ to land a KO shot early.

“Merab’s been on our radar for years now, he’s an animal, (and) he’s got a gas tank that is freakish. He’s not scared to take risks so Merab is a very serious problem. But, it’s not hard to find an orthodox wrestler who lunges in to try and get a takedown. When people really load up and swing and they are off balance and they are leaving their feet that is a very good recipe to get knocked out. Especially against someone as sharp as Sean,” Welch added.

Sean O’Malley enters the fight with a record of 18-1 and one NC. He’s 10-1 and one NC in the UFC.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC

