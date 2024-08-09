Oscar De La Hoya slams “arrogant piece of sh*t” Canelo Alvarez for going up against the UFC’s debut at The Sphere

De La Hoya rips into Canelo

“So it turns out, I’m not the only one who thinks Canelo is an arrogant piece of s***. Turki Alalshikh recently revealed that Canelo refused to meet with him in person, and isn’t entertaining any deals to be done with him. Why? Because he’s outpriced himself so much that the Saudis don’t even want to deal with him. It’s all because he will do anything not to fight David Benavidez.

“Look, Turki is trying to make the best fights that everyone wants to see. Canelo continues to take the fights that nobody wants to see. That takes me to Edgar Berlanga, who is fighting Canelo on September 14. Now, he claims he has a whole country behind him? Edgar, bro, you’re from Brooklyn. I think I’m more Puerto Rican than you are, and I only lived there for six years.”

“I said weeks ago this fight will not do well on September 14. Not only because the matchup is okay, but because they’re going up against the UFC’s debut at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Now, that’s a spectacle that everyone and their mother has been waiting to see since it opened up about a year ago – and who is fronting it and making it all happen? Turki Alalshikh. Canelo, you’re really making the wrong enemies. But, you know what? F*** you.”

