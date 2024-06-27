UFC 306 will be rebranded to “Riyadh Season Noche UFC” and take place on September 14 at The Sphere

By Harry Kettle - June 27, 2024

UFC 306 has now been rebranded to Riyadh Season Noche UFC, as announced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Dana White and The Sphere

As we know, the UFC is planning an absolutely huge event for 306. It’s set to go down at the Sphere in Las Vegas, and will serve as the first major sports event to take place at the venue. As you can imagine, the promotion plans to pull out all the stops to impress the masses in Sin City.

In addition to that, we also know that the company has a growing relationship with Saudi Arabia. It really kickstarted last weekend when they put on their first big event last weekend, which seemed to be a success.

RELATED: Sean O’Malley denies Merab Dvalishvili’s claim of UFC 306 title fight at Sphere

Now, as per the company’s website, it seems as if they’re taking things to the next level.

UFC releases statement

“This will be one of the biggest sporting events of all time,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “What we’re going to pull off at Sphere will never be done again. This will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for sports fans. At the same time, this is going to be an incredible tribute to the Mexican people for their extraordinary contributions to combat sports. We’re thrilled that Turki Alalshikh and the Saudi General Entertainment Authority have stepped up to partner with us to make this the greatest event in the history of combat sports. Their participation shows just how massive the interest is from all over the world. Riyadh Season Noche UFC will be unforgettable.”

“I am happy to confirm Riyadh Season will be the sponsor for Noche UFC taking place on September 14, 2024,” said HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA). “This will be a milestone moment as it will be the first sporting event to take place at Sphere in Las Vegas. The UFC brand is recognized globally with its huge fanbase. This aligns with our own vision for Riyadh Season to collaborate to create and stage world-class events.”

Quotes via UFC.com

Are you excited for this event? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira

Jiri Prochazka says he "will not change anything" from first Alex Pereira fight ahead of UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 26, 2024
Ian Machado Garry, Michael 'Venom' Page
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry hits back at Michael 'Venom' Page's "Fake Conor McGregor" label

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry has responded to Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s mockery of comparisons to Conor McGregor.

Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka
Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira responds to Jiří Procházka's take that spiritual forces are unfairly aiding his career

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira issued a stone-cold response to Jiří Procházka’s claim that he’s using rituals to gain an unfair advantage in the cage.

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega
Brian Ortega

Alexander Volkanovski shares prediction for Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes at UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 26, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski is excited to see the UFC 303 co-main event between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes.

Brian Ortega
UFC

Brian Ortega shares the dark backstory behind his iconic UFC 266 'Purge' walkout

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024

One of UFC featherweight Brian Ortega’s wildest moments during his UFC career has dark origins behind it.

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka challenges Alex Pereira to fight without spiritual forces at UFC 303: "Everyone can feel what's around him"

Josh Evanoff - June 26, 2024
Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka
Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira believes Jiří Procházka "lost credibility" after their first fight at UFC 295

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira feels Jiří Procházka hasn’t turned the page on their first fight ahead of their UFC 303 rematch.

Dan Hooker, Charles Oliveira
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker reveals Charles Oliveira fight is in the works for UFC 305: "I'm 100% in"

Josh Evanoff - June 26, 2024

It seems that UFC lightweights Dan Hooker and Charles Oliveira could be set for a battle down under.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker explains why he won't serve as the backup fighter at UFC 305

Cole Shelton - June 26, 2024

Robert Whittaker says he won’t be the backup fighter for the middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

Payton Talbott, Sean O'Malley
UFC

Payton Talbott explains "underlying tension" with Sean O'Malley ahead of UFC 303 return

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024

Undefeated UFC bantamweight prospect Payton Talbott feels Sean O’Malley knows he’s on the verge of appearing on the champ’s radar.