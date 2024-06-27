UFC 306 will be rebranded to “Riyadh Season Noche UFC” and take place on September 14 at The Sphere

UFC 306 has now been rebranded to Riyadh Season Noche UFC, as announced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

As we know, the UFC is planning an absolutely huge event for 306. It’s set to go down at the Sphere in Las Vegas, and will serve as the first major sports event to take place at the venue. As you can imagine, the promotion plans to pull out all the stops to impress the masses in Sin City.

In addition to that, we also know that the company has a growing relationship with Saudi Arabia. It really kickstarted last weekend when they put on their first big event last weekend, which seemed to be a success.

Now, as per the company’s website, it seems as if they’re taking things to the next level.