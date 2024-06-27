UFC 306 will be rebranded to “Riyadh Season Noche UFC” and take place on September 14 at The Sphere
UFC 306 has now been rebranded to Riyadh Season Noche UFC, as announced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
As we know, the UFC is planning an absolutely huge event for 306. It’s set to go down at the Sphere in Las Vegas, and will serve as the first major sports event to take place at the venue. As you can imagine, the promotion plans to pull out all the stops to impress the masses in Sin City.
In addition to that, we also know that the company has a growing relationship with Saudi Arabia. It really kickstarted last weekend when they put on their first big event last weekend, which seemed to be a success.
Now, as per the company’s website, it seems as if they’re taking things to the next level.
UFC 306 will be rebranded to "Riyadh Season Noche UFC" and take place on September 14 at Sphere in Las Vegas, UFC announced on Wednesday.
"Riyadh Season Noche UFC" continues the tradition of big fights on Mexican Independence Day and will be the first sports event at Sphere. pic.twitter.com/9Oty7e6Z2W
UFC releases statement
“This will be one of the biggest sporting events of all time,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “What we’re going to pull off at Sphere will never be done again. This will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for sports fans. At the same time, this is going to be an incredible tribute to the Mexican people for their extraordinary contributions to combat sports. We’re thrilled that Turki Alalshikh and the Saudi General Entertainment Authority have stepped up to partner with us to make this the greatest event in the history of combat sports. Their participation shows just how massive the interest is from all over the world. Riyadh Season Noche UFC will be unforgettable.”
“I am happy to confirm Riyadh Season will be the sponsor for Noche UFC taking place on September 14, 2024,” said HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA). “This will be a milestone moment as it will be the first sporting event to take place at Sphere in Las Vegas. The UFC brand is recognized globally with its huge fanbase. This aligns with our own vision for Riyadh Season to collaborate to create and stage world-class events.”
