Robert Whittaker explains his confidence heading into Khamzat Chimaev showdown

Robert Whittaker has explained why he’s feeling confident about his chances of overcoming Khamzat Chimaev.

For the longest time, Robert Whittaker has been one of the most important stars in the UFC’s middleweight division. The former champion has done some incredible things throughout the course of his career and even at this stage, he’s viewed as a top contender.

At UFC 308, he’ll put all of that on the line when he collides with Khamzat Chimaev. This contest has been in the works for a long time but for whatever reason, it’s never quite come to fruition. Now, it will, and fans can’t wait to see it.

Ahead of their collision, Bobby Knuckles has explained why he’s feeling so confident about securing the win.