Robert Whittaker explains his confidence heading into Khamzat Chimaev showdown

By Harry Kettle - August 27, 2024

Robert Whittaker has explained why he’s feeling confident about his chances of overcoming Khamzat Chimaev.

Robert Whittaker, UFC Saudi Arabia, Pros React, UFC

For the longest time, Robert Whittaker has been one of the most important stars in the UFC’s middleweight division. The former champion has done some incredible things throughout the course of his career and even at this stage, he’s viewed as a top contender.

RELATED: Robert Whittaker warns Alex Pereira against potential Dricus du Plessis middleweight clash

At UFC 308, he’ll put all of that on the line when he collides with Khamzat Chimaev. This contest has been in the works for a long time but for whatever reason, it’s never quite come to fruition. Now, it will, and fans can’t wait to see it.

Ahead of their collision, Bobby Knuckles has explained why he’s feeling so confident about securing the win.

Whittaker is ready for Chimaev

“I’ve essentially had two camps for this guy, right? I think skill-set wise, I’m probably at the best I’ve been. I’ve been especially most prepared for Khamzat, theoretically speaking as I could be, right?”

“Yeah, definitely that high-paced start and his wrestling prowess. It’s quite simple. You know, you got to worry about how hard he’s going to push the wrestling envelope in the first few rounds. And then, like, what I’m going to do after that, after I stop the takedowns, after I get back up or whatever, and just taking the fight to him.”

Quotes via MMA News

Regardless of how you think it’s going to go, nobody can deny the potential this bout has.

Do you believe we will ever see Robert Whittaker compete for a UFC world title again? Does Khamzat Chimaev deserve the chance to go up against someone of this stature given his noted inactivity? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Khamzat Chimaev Robert Whittaker UFC

