Dana White confirms Tom Aspinall will be the backup for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

By Harry Kettle - September 18, 2024

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Tom Aspinall will serve as the backup fighter for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

Tom Aspinall

As we know, Jon Jones will defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. In the eyes of many, though, the true number one contender is Tom Aspinall. The Englishman has worked incredibly hard to get to the top of the mountain, but unfortunately, the promotion is pushing forward with plans for Jones to battle Miocic.

RELATED: Tom Aspinall reacts to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight announcement: “Give me my undisputed title”

It’s also been said that ‘Bones’ could retire after the Miocic bout. Hopefully, of course, that doesn’t happen, and we instead get to see him take on Aspinall – unless Stipe gets the victory.

During a recent media scrum, White spoke about the possibility of Jon’s retirement and also confirmed that Aspinall will be the backup fighter at Madison Square Garden.

White confirms Aspinall’s UFC 309 role

“Why speak to him after this event [Jon Jones at UFC 306]? You gotta figure out what’s gonna happen in this fight [against Stipe Miocic]. See how this fight plays out, and then we’ll go from there.”

After being asked if Aspinall was officially the back-up for the main event, Dana had a short and sweet response.

“Yes. Tom Aspinall is next in line for anything that happens after this fight.”

There’s no denying how good Tom Aspinall has become in the last few years. With that being said, it’ll be interesting to see if an opportunity presents itself between now and November.

Do you believe Tom Aspinall will be the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion by this time next year? If so, what is the path that you see to him achieving that goal? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

