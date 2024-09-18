Dana White confirms Tom Aspinall will be the backup for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Tom Aspinall will serve as the backup fighter for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

As we know, Jon Jones will defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. In the eyes of many, though, the true number one contender is Tom Aspinall. The Englishman has worked incredibly hard to get to the top of the mountain, but unfortunately, the promotion is pushing forward with plans for Jones to battle Miocic.

RELATED: Tom Aspinall reacts to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight announcement: “Give me my undisputed title”

It’s also been said that ‘Bones’ could retire after the Miocic bout. Hopefully, of course, that doesn’t happen, and we instead get to see him take on Aspinall – unless Stipe gets the victory.

During a recent media scrum, White spoke about the possibility of Jon’s retirement and also confirmed that Aspinall will be the backup fighter at Madison Square Garden.