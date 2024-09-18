Khamzat Chimaev makes huge change in training camp ahead of UFC 308: “I am going to take a big step forward”

By Fernando Quiles - September 18, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev has made one key adjustment to his training camp.

Chimaev has endured several setbacks in his pro MMA career due to illness. He was off to a blazing start with his UFC run, scoring two finishes in the span of 10 days. Chimaev has even defeated former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Some feel “Borz” would be a UFC champion right now if it wasn’t for health issues. Chimaev believes he has figured out the problem and it has to do with getting more rest.

RELATED: ROBERT WHITTAKER SAYS IT’S TITLE SHOT OR BUST IF HE DEFEATS KHAMZAT CHIMAEV AT UFC 308

Khamzat Chimaev Makes Training Camp Adjustment

During an interview with Hustle, Khamzat Chimaev revealed that he didn’t make use of proper recovery time during his training. He believes it has led to his body shutting down in the past. He said he’s learned from his mistakes and is now getting the proper rest time (via MMAMania.com).

“They now let me rest and recover properly,” Chimaev said in a new interview with Hustle. “I used to go to the gym and just train until I was done. But, then I ended up in the hospital like the last time when I was in hospital three times in a row within three weeks. My immune system went down, I got sick. Now, I use a better approach. I work with good coaches, raised a lot of world champions … I am going to take a big step forward.”

Chimaev is set to go one-on-one with former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker on the UFC 308 card on October 26th. While one would think this is a number one contender bout, Chimaev isn’t holding his breath after being promised a title opportunity in the past.

Stick with BJPenn.com for continued updates on the UFC 308 event.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

