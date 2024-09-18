Kamaru Usman encourages newly minuted UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili to embrace Umar Nurmagomedov’s challenge

Usman’s advice for Dvalishvili

“Merab is not afraid, but I know he’s worried about a guy like Umar, and sometimes those are the guys that really put you on that next level,” Usman said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Henry Cejudo. “Merab might come out there and look like freaking the best we’ve ever seen.

“So I needed that dance partner. Colby Covington gave me that, and so that’s what Merab – at this point, I think if I had any advice for Merab, it’s to embrace that. It’s to embrace that. You’re right. When they did ask him that question, he kind of danced around it.”

One way or the other, it feels like this collision is inevitable at this point.

