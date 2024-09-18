Kamaru Usman encourages newly minuted UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili to embrace Umar Nurmagomedov’s challenge
Kamaru Usman has encouraged UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili to embrace Umar Nurmagomedov’s recent challenge.
As we know, Merab Dvalishvili is the new UFC bantamweight champion. He earned the gold by defeating Sean O’Malley, dominating the former champion at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Now, as the champ, he’s able to call the shots in a way that he’s never been able to before.
One of the leading contenders in the race to earn a fight against Dvalishvili is none other than Umar Nurmagomedov. He’s coming off the back of a huge win over Cory Sandhagen which vaulted him into a really solid spot at 135 pounds.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Kamaru Usman suggested that Dvalishvili should embrace that challenge.
Usman’s advice for Dvalishvili
“Merab is not afraid, but I know he’s worried about a guy like Umar, and sometimes those are the guys that really put you on that next level,” Usman said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Henry Cejudo. “Merab might come out there and look like freaking the best we’ve ever seen.
“So I needed that dance partner. Colby Covington gave me that, and so that’s what Merab – at this point, I think if I had any advice for Merab, it’s to embrace that. It’s to embrace that. You’re right. When they did ask him that question, he kind of danced around it.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
One way or the other, it feels like this collision is inevitable at this point.
Do you believe we are going to see Merab Dvalishvili defend his strap against Umar Nurmagomedov in his next outing? If it does happen, what is the most likely outcome and why? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Kamaru Usman Merab Dvalishvili UFC Umar Nurmagomedov