Dana White reacts to Jon Jones retiring Stipe Miocic at UFC 309: “This guy’s fight IQ is off the charts”

By Fernando Quiles - November 17, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White is in awe of Jon Jones’ fight IQ.

Jon Jones

Jones once again put on a brilliant display in his heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic. The UFC 309 headliner ended in the third round when “Bones” delivered a spinning back kick right to the solar plexus of Miocic.

Jones remains elite, and White is showering the living legend with praise.

RELATED: JON JONES REMAINS UNCONCERNED WITH TOM ASPINALL FIGHT AFTER UFC 309: ‘I’VE BEEN VERY CLEAR ABOUT MY INTENTIONS’

Dana White Blown Away By Jon Jones’ Fight IQ

Jon Jones has a reputation for knowing exactly what to do inside the Octagon. UFC CEO Dana White gushed over the future Hall of Famer’s ability to dissect any situation during fights (via MMAJunkie).

“This guy’s fight IQ is off the charts,” White told reporters at the UFC 309 post-fight press conference. “Everybody going to admit now he’s the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world?

“And let me tell you, this thing had upset written all over it, too. All the talk about Jon Jones, Stipe seemed pissed, focused, and he came here to win. He looked good, he was physically in great shape, and the list goes on. Jon picked him apart. … He looked incredible. I just don’t know how any of you guys don’t see how he’s the greatest fighter in the history of f*cking people fighting.”

Fight fans are now left to wonder what is next for “Bones.” While Jones told Joe Rogan that there are options on the table, it doesn’t sound like he’s considering Tom Aspinall. While the interim heavyweight champion is due for a title unification bout, Jones admitted he’s tired of fighting what he’d consider to be the flavor of the month.

Jones has turned his attention to UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. During the UFC 309 post-fight presser, White said he isn’t keen on the idea of booking that fight.

