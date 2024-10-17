UFC CEO Dana White reacts after Conor McGregor and Dan Hooker seemingly agree to fight: “That would be a great fight”

By Harry Kettle - October 17, 2024

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the prospect of Conor McGregor squaring off against Dan Hooker next year.

Dan Hooker and Conor McGregor

Everyone knows that Conor McGregor is a hard guy to predict. One day he’s teasing a return to the cage, and the next he’s off partying in the middle of nowhere. He is a true enigma in the sport of mixed martial arts and, by default, he’s the biggest superstar we’ve ever seen in this sport.

RELATED: Conor McGregor and Dan Hooker reveal mutual interest in UFC fight: “We’ll get this thing across the line”

With that in mind, it’s safe to say there’s a lot invested in his potential comeback. He’s made it clear that he wants to return but after suffering an injury prior to his scheduled bout with Michael Chandler, McGregor has instead focused his attention on having a good time outside of active competition.

Recently, however, Conor has implied that he could be preparing to face Dan Hooker in early 2025. Dana White, meanwhile, had the following thoughts after he heard that.

White shows interest in McGregor/Hooker

“That would be a great fight,” White told reporters at last night’s “Contender Series” press conference in Las Vegas. “I like that fight.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

In terms of all-action affairs, you’d have to imagine this one would be right up there with the best of the best. We don’t know how McGregor would look after so much time away, but what we do know is that Dan Hooker has completely reinvented himself across his last few rights.

Would you be interested in seeing Dan Hooker step up and take on Conor McGregor? If the fight did happen, who would you pick to get the job done and why? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dan Hooker Dana White UFC

Related

Charles Oliveira, Tony Ferguson

Charles Oliveira urges the UFC to give Tony Ferguson “some help” in potential Octagon return: “He deserves all the respect in the world”

Harry Kettle - October 17, 2024
Alex Volkanovski
UFC

UFC 312 set for February 8 in Sydney, Australia

Harry Kettle - October 17, 2024

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to make its return down under in just a couple of months when UFC 312 heads to Sydney, Australia.

Mario Bautista
Mario Bautista

Mario Bautista puts blame on Jose Aldo for lackluster UFC 307 fight, eyes Cory Sandhagen rematch

Cole Shelton - October 16, 2024

Mario Bautista knew getting past Jose Aldo would be tough, and he did what he needed to do to win.

Jamahal Hill, Khalil Rountree Jr.
Khalil Rountree

Jamahal Hill discredits Khalil Rountree Jr. after UFC 307, addresses detractors: "Not in my bracket!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 16, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has heard the noise from those who believe Khalil Rountree Jr. would beat him after watching UFC 307.

Daniel Cormier, Donald Cerrone
Donald Cowboy Cerrone

Daniel Cormier admits he's against the "Loophole" of Donald Cerrone's potential comeback

Curtis Calhoun - October 16, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier appreciates the resurgence of Donald Cerrone’s competitive fire but believes it sets a bad precedent.

Brandon Royval, Kai Asakura

Brandon Royval explains why he approves of Kai Asakura getting a UFC title shot for his debut

Curtis Calhoun - October 16, 2024
Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker sends scathing warning to Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 308: "As soon as he steps inside that Octagon..."

Cole Shelton - October 16, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker sent a scathing warning to Khamzat Chimaev ahead of their UFC 308 fight.

Mike Perry
Mike Perry

VIDEO | Bodycam footage of Mike Perry’s DUI arrest released

Curtis Calhoun - October 16, 2024

A police officer’s bodycam footage of Bare Knuckle FC star Mike Perry’s arrest for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in Florida has been publicized.

Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, KO, UFC 300, Pros react, UFC
Max Holloway

Max Holloway clowns Ilia Topuria for wearing replica BMF title: "I don't know, it's sus"

Fernando Quiles - October 16, 2024

Max Holloway is questioning Ilia Topuria’s mentality after he posed with a replica BMF championship.

Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry insists Colby Covington continues to duck UFC fight

Fernando Quiles - October 16, 2024

Ian Machado Garry has hurled ducking accusations Colby Covington’s way.