UFC Vegas 71 Results: Sergei Pavlovich TKO’s Curtis Blaydes (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 71 event is headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Sergei Pavlovich taking on Curtis Blaydes.

Pavlovich (17-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a knockout victory over Tai Tuivasa. The 30-year-old Russian standout has won all five of his most recent bouts by KO / TKO.

Meanwhile, Curtis Blaydes (17-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Tom Aspinall via TKO in July of last year. ‘Razor’ has gone 7-1 over his past eight fights overall, with his lone loss in that time coming at the hands of Derrick Lewis.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 71 main event begins and the fighters take the center of the Octagon. Blaydes swings and misses with a low kick attempt. Sergei Pavlovich with a big right hand to the body. ‘Razor’ comes back with a jab. Another huge lead right from the Russian. Curtis Blaydes answers with a 1-2. A right from Pavlovich but Blaydes counters with a nice left hook. Pavlovich continues to press forward. He lands a big combination and Curtis hits the deck. Blaydes bounces right back up to his feet. He lands a low kick, but Pavlovich returns fire with a three-punch combination. Blaydes shoots for a takedown, but it is not there. The Russian standout is starting to land his jab at will. Curtis eats a big uppercut. He goes down and more punches from Sergei quickly finish the fight.

SERGEI PAVLOVICH DOES IT AGAIN 😱 ANOTHER FIRST ROUND KO! #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/xwfCxf8u7M — UFC (@ufc) April 23, 2023

Official UFC Vegas 71 Result: Sergei Pavlovich def. Curtis Blaydes via TKO at 3:08 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Pavlovich fight next following his TKO victory over Blaydes this evening in Sin City? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!