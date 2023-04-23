search
Curtis Blaydes Sergey Pavlovich UFC Vegas 71

UFC Vegas 71 Results: Sergei Pavlovich TKO’s Curtis Blaydes (Video)

By Chris Taylor - April 22, 2023
Sergei Pavlovich, Curtis Blaydes, UFC Vegas 71

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 71 event is headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Sergei Pavlovich taking on Curtis Blaydes.

Pavlovich (17-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a knockout victory over Tai Tuivasa. The 30-year-old Russian standout has won all five of his most recent bouts by KO / TKO.

Meanwhile, Curtis Blaydes (17-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Tom Aspinall via TKO in July of last year. ‘Razor’ has gone 7-1 over his past eight fights overall, with his lone loss in that time coming at the hands of Derrick Lewis.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 71 main event begins and the fighters take the center of the Octagon. Blaydes swings and misses with a low kick attempt. Sergei Pavlovich with a big right hand to the body. ‘Razor’ comes back with a jab. Another huge lead right from the Russian. Curtis Blaydes answers with a 1-2. A right from Pavlovich but Blaydes counters with a  nice left hook. Pavlovich continues to press forward. He lands a big combination and Curtis hits the deck. Blaydes bounces right back up to his feet. He lands a low kick, but Pavlovich returns fire with a three-punch combination. Blaydes shoots for a takedown, but it is not there. The Russian standout is starting to land his jab at will. Curtis eats a big uppercut. He goes down and more punches from Sergei quickly finish the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 71 Result: Sergei Pavlovich def. Curtis Blaydes via TKO at 3:08 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Pavlovich fight next following his TKO victory over Blaydes this evening in Sin City? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Sergei Pavlovich, UFC, Bonus

UFC Vegas 71 Bonus Report: Sergei Pavlovich among four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - April 22, 2023

Sergei Pavlovich, Curtis Blaydes, UFC Vegas 71, UFC
Sergey Pavlovich

Pros react after Sergei Pavlovich stops Curtis Blaydes in Round 1 at UFC Vegas 71

Chris Taylor - April 22, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 71 event was headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Sergei Pavlovich taking on Curtis Blaydes. Pavlovich (18-1 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a […]

Bruno Silva, Brad Tavares, UFC Vegas 71
Bruno Silva

UFC Vegas 71 Results: Bruno Silva TKO's Brad Tavares (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 22, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 71 event is co-headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Brad Tavares taking on Bruno Silva. Tavares (19-7 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after dropping a decision to Dricus […]

Bobby Green
Jared Gordon

UFC Vegas 71 Results: Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon ends in a no-contest (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 22, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 71 main card includes a lightweight scrap featuring Bobby Green taking on Jared Gordon. Green (29-14-1 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping his two-fight losing skid. ‘King’ is coming […]

Sergei Pavlovich, Curtis Blaydes, UFC Vegas 71
Sergey Pavlovich

UFC Vegas 71: ‘Pavlovich vs. Blaydes’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - April 22, 2023

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 71 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes. Pavlovich (17-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, his […]

Curtis Blaydes

UFC Vegas 71: ‘Pavlovich vs. Blaydes’ Weigh-In Results - 2 Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - April 21, 2023

Curtis Blaydes Francis Ngannou
Curtis Blaydes

Curtis Blaydes explains why he believes Francis Ngannou has a better shot in boxing compared to Conor McGregor

Harry Kettle - April 21, 2023

Curtis Blaydes has explained why he thinks former opponent Francis Ngannou has a better shot in boxing than Conor McGregor did. This weekend, Curtis Blaydes will take on Sergei Pavlovich in a blockbuster heavyweight collision. […]

Sergei Pavlovich, UFC, Bonus
Sergey Pavlovich

Sergei Pavlovich expecting first-round finish streak to come to end against Curtis Blaydes: "He knows the stakes"

Josh Evanoff - April 20, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich is hoping to earn a win on Saturday, but he knows it won’t come easy. The Russian has been out of action since his clash with Tai Tuivasa in December. […]

Curtis Blaydes
UFC

Curtis Blaydes reveals plans to wait for title shot no matter how long it takes: "They bring in Brock Lesnar, I’ll wait"

Josh Evanoff - April 19, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes might be spending some time on the sidelines after Saturday. ‘Razor’ has been out of the cage since his clash with Tom Aspinall last July. In the heavyweight main event […]

Sergei Pavlovich, Curtis Blaydes, UFC Vegas 71
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Pro fighters make their picks for Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

Cole Shelton - April 19, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 71, a battle of top-five heavyweights goes down as Sergei Pavlovich takes on Curtis Blaydes. Heading into the scrap, Pavlovich is a +134 underdog while the American is […]